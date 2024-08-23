Key Takeaways Grimsby's midfield struggles were showcased in their 4-1 loss at Notts County, highlighting the need for a defensive midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Artell must balance style with resilience in Grimsby's approach, considering a back three formation to adapt and be competitive in upcoming fixtures.

The Mariners' lack of consistency and 17-month winless streak underscores the need for improvement and adaptability to pick up points on the road.

Grimsby Town's up-and-down start to the season continued with their 4-1 defeat at Notts County in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday evening. It was an encounter in which the hosts ruthlessly exposed the Mariners' deficiencies, and the manner of the loss should give manager David Artell food for thought with the transfer deadline just a week away.

Having lost narrowly on the opening day at Fleetwood Town, Grimsby beat Bradford City on penalties to progress to the second round of the EFL Cup, before claiming their first three points of the season with a last-gasp Jordan Davies winner sealing a 3-2 win over Cheltenham Town at Blundell Park.

It was hoped Artell's side could build on that and pick up a rare victory on the road in Nottingham in midweek, but despite the Mariners having plenty of misfortune on the night, they were comfortably beaten by a slick County side who laid bare Grimsby's lack of a genuine holding midfielder capable of putting his stamp on proceedings.

Curtis Thompson is usually the man to fulfill that role, and he's very effective at influencing the play, both in and out of possession in that deeper role. But as we've mentioned in recent articles, a long-term injury to the former Wycombe Wanderers player has left Artell without a suitable, like-for-like replacement, and his side are suffering as a consequence, particularly on the road against free-flowing attacking teams like the Magpies.

It's absolutely imperative that a defensive midfielder, capable both technically and physically, is added over the coming days to give a Grimsby side who look more than capable offensively, particularly in transitions, the necessary platform to be competitive in matches by protecting the back four and reading danger.

Every successful side needs a reliable figure at the base of the midfield. It's a role the experienced Thompson has mastered, and certainly not a position to compromise in, as we saw last night with the likes of Dan Crowley and Curtis Edwards having far too much space to pull the strings for County and opening Grimsby up with regularity.

Artell has to balance craft and resilience to get results

It's well-known that the Grimsby boss likes his side to play a possession-heavy style, building from the back with technicians working the ball through the lines.

However, while that identity and structure are necessary to form patterns of play and consistency, it's equally important to be adaptable to the circumstances you find yourself in.

Grimsby's expansive approach is admirable, but perhaps a little naive at present, with so many key players either out injured or not fully fit.

The Mariners are missing the intensity, leadership, and bite those experienced figures offer, and currently look a little lightweight and passive to play in such an open manner, particularly away from home where being solid in the early stages of games is vital to picking up points at the end.

If Artell is unable to find a suitable holding midfielder capable of filling the Thompson role, it may be wise to change to a more pragmatic style and formation that allows his side to grow into games.

Grimsby Town's next five League Two fixtures Date Opponent 31/08/24 Bradford City (H) 07/09/24 Chesterfield (A) 14/09/24 Barrow (H) 21/09/24 Bromley (H) 28/09/24 Carlisle United (A)

The former Crewe Alexandra manager switched to a back three towards the end of last season, with reasonable success, and in the continued absence of key personnel, it might be sensible to return to that system in the short term, especially on difficult away days, at least while the spine of his side recover from their respective injuries and build fitness.

Football is a results business, and while philosophy and ideals are desirable in the longer term, adaptability and a 'plan B' are required on occasion for the here and now.

Grimsby haven't won back-to-back league matches for 17 months

Grimsby have been hugely inconsistent over the past two years, under both previous boss Paul Hurst and current head coach Artell, and it's something that continues to frustrate supporters.

The Mariners seem unable to string results together or find any kind of consistent form, and that's a big factor in Grimsby's struggles of late.

While their home form is mixed, away results have been largely dire, with the Blundell Park outfit winning just twice on their travels last season and losing both away games in the early stages of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Mariners have now gone 17 months without back-to-back victories, a startling statistic shared by BBC Radio Humberside journalist Matt Dean on X yesterday, and the continued failure to back up one good result with another is an ever-growing concern for the Grimsby faithful.

It's certainly something Artell will need to rectify imminently as he looks to improve his clubs' fortunes, as is whether to strengthen in certain areas or alter his tactical approach temporarily in an attempt to maximise their chances of picking up more points - particularly on the road at places like Notts County, who gave the Mariners an early wake-up call