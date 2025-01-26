Loan signings from Premier League and Championship academy sides can be very hit-and-miss for third and fourth-tier sides, and it's fair to say former Scotland Under-21 striker Tom Dickson-Peters' 2023 stay with Grimsby Town didn't work out at all, despite the Norwich City youngster netting on debut.

Dickson-Peters, who came through the ranks at Carrow Road, joined Paul Hurst's Mariners for the final part of their 2022/23 League Two campaign, the club's first season back in the EFL after a one-year drop into non-league.

Brought in alongside fellow loan attackers Mikey O'Neill (Preston North End) and George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town) as well as full-back Josh Emmanuel (Hull City) and utility man Owen Gallacher (Crawley Town), who both signed short-term deals for the remainder of the season, it was hoped the Canaries youngster could provide much-needed depth for a Grimsby squad in the midst of a heavy schedule due to a history-making FA Cup run.

Grimsby Town's 2023 January additions Player Position(s) Signed From Josh Emmanuel Full-back/Wing-back Hull City (permanent) Owen Gallacher Full-back/Winger/Forward Crawley Town (permanent) Mikey O'Neill Attacking Midfielder/Forward Preston North End (loan) George Lloyd Forward Cheltenham Town (loan) Thomas Dickson-Peters Forward Norwich City (loan)

That didn't transpire, however, and although he had a bright start initially, Dickson-Peters failed to make any sort of lasting impact thereafter and rarely featured for Hurst's side during his time on the East Coast.

Debut goal at Crewe was the only high point for Norwich man while at Grimsby

The striker and fellow new arrival George Lloyd both scored on their Mariners debut in a 3-0 victory at Crewe Alexandra, but that's where the similarities between the two and their respective spells at Blundell Park ended.

After prodding home from close range in injury time to complete the scoring on that early February afternoon, the Norwich loanee would go on to only make a handful of fleeting appearances for Hurst's side, with the 20-year-old looking out of his depth in a relentless and physical League Two.

Despite having a good pedigree, a 2022 spell with Gillingham under his belt, and being part of numerous Scottish national team age group sides, Dickson-Peters looked lost in the senior game – lacking the application, quality, or presence required to force his way into a hardworking Grimsby side.

It's fair to say his spell at Blundell Park won't live long in the memory of Mariners supporters, while manager Hurst was clearly disappointed with what his new recruit was offering, as he left him out of many matchday squads.

In contrast, while fellow youngster O'Neill also struggled, he remained in and around the first-team picture as his workrate was clearly appreciated by his teammates and coaching staff, whereas Cheltenham attacker Lloyd proved an inspired signing, quickly taken to the hearts of the Grimsby fanbase.

Reuniting with the now out-of-work Hurst again at League One Shrewsbury Town last summer, Lloyd's infectious graft, combined with pace, tenacity, and an ability to find the net at key times quickly endeared him to the Blundell Park regulars.

Lloyd being (FA) cup-tied due to an earlier involvement with his parent club allowed the forward to retain a freshness for league fixtures where the Mariners came to rely on the Gloucester-born man for crucial attacking involvements and match-winning goals.

Tom Dickson-Peters departed Norwich and drifted into non-league

Dickson-Peters is still only 22 years of age and has time to develop and improve, but his recent career trajectory doesn't make for good reading.

Following a very brief 2023 loan period at National League Woking, where he again failed to make an impression, the youngsters' Canaries contract was cancelled by mutual consent 15 months ago.

Without a club until July 2024, Dickson-Peters joined Isthmian Premier Division (seventh tier) side Whitehawk, but barely featured for the Hawks and had left the club by September.

The attacker has been without a club since, and despite showing real promise at junior levels, has found the jump to men's football to be a difficult one, and, perhaps, a step too far.

Whether the former Scotland Under-21 player can learn his trade and reignite his career further down the pyramid remains to be seen, but Dickson-Peters' short time at Blundell Park has proved par for the course for him in general, despite his debut strike.