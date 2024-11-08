Inconsistent Grimsby Town face a tough trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, and if they are to pick up any form of positive result against a Dons side with a formidable home record, they are going to have to start learning from their past, repeated slip-ups.

David Artell's team have impressed and frustrated their supporters in equal measure so far this season, winning and losing seven apiece of their opening 14 League Two games to this point.

The Mariners head to the Cherry Red Records Stadium on a low, however, after the disappointing recent home defeat to MK Dons was followed up by a loss on penalties against Manchester City's Under-21's in the EFL Trophy and an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to National League strugglers Wealdstone in the FA Cup First Round last time out.

Grimsby last tasted success at Blundell Park seven weeks ago, and while they've been strong on the road of late, certain, somewhat concerning patterns are beginning to form, and these issues need nipping in the bud swiftly if the Mariners are to significantly progress.

AFC Wimbledon's home league results so far this season Date Opponent Result 10/08/24 Colchester United 4-2 31/08/24 Fleetwood Town 1-0 14/09/24 MK Dons 3-0 12/10/24 Carlisle United 4-0 22/10/24 Morecambe 3-0

Artell's men won't have too many tougher assignments in the fourth tier than a trip to Johnnie Jackson's impressive Wimbledon outfit and will need to put in a consistent performance for the full duration if they are to have any chance of success.

Grimsby's regular second-half failings are a real concern

Mariners' supporters have become all too familiar with their side's inability to put together competent 90-minute performances with any form of regularity so far this season.

Artell's side have failed to capitalise on strong first-half displays many a time already, missing chances before wilting in the second period and being overrun by opponents in what has emerged as a worrying pattern in recent weeks.

Saturday's defeat to the non-league Stones followed suit, as Grimsby missed multiple chances - including an early penalty - to have the game won in the opening 45 minutes.

As has become the norm, the second half was a different story as the Mariners faded badly, losing their way and ultimately the game as Alex Reid's 90th-minute goal condemned them to another Blundell Park setback.

Falling away in the second half of matches on a consistent basis could be attributed to many factors, with supporters questioning the players' fitness levels in comparison to those of their competitors.

The persistent spate of injuries that have plagued Grimsby so far this campaign is certainly a consideration in this regard, with a select few members of the squad, perhaps, being overused by necessity rather than choice at this juncture.

There's also a feeling that this pattern, along with the poor home form, is becoming a mental issue. In recent weeks, Artell's men have conceded four times after the break to lose heavily against Walsall at Blundell Park, before surrendering a half-time lead to lose 3-1 to MK Dons prior to the Wealdstone upset.

The run of defeats, combined with the manner of them, has caused Mariners' fans some genuine concerns as they look to maintain a top-half spot in the division and move away from the tag of relegation strugglers so often attributed to them in the modern era.

Ruthless Dons will punish any sign of Grimsby weakness

Johnnie Jackson's AFC Wimbledon side have had a solid start to the season themselves, though they have shown some inconsistencies of their own, mainly when on their travels.

While the Dons have played three games fewer than many in the division due to flood damage to their stadium, and in particular the playing surface, around seven weeks ago, their home form has been sensational, and they're now the only team in the top four divisions of English football with a 100% home record.

Their South London base has become a fortress, Jackson's side winning all five League Two games at the Cherry Red Records Stadium to date, scoring 15 goals in the process, while having not conceded a goal on home soil since the opening day.

The Dons also saw off Premier League side Ipswich Town via penalties earlier in the campaign, and teams have found it increasingly difficult to live with a physically relentless Wimbledon team who clearly enjoy playing in front of their faithful supporters.

The Mariners have been successful on the road of late, winning four in a row against Carlisle United, Gillingham, Salford City, and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

The trip to the Dons, who go into the clash on the back of FA Cup success over rivals MK Dons last weekend, will require Grimsby to show every ounce of that away-day resilience if they are to get a positive result against such strong opponents.

They'll certainly need to put together a solid performance with and without the ball for the full duration of Saturday's clash in the capital if they have any chance of making it five victories in a row on their travels.