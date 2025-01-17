Grimsby Town are looking a little light in forward areas at present, with Justin Obikwu's ongoing injury issues leaving David Artell's side short of options, and in particular, mobility, in attacking quaters.

Experienced captain Danny Rose offers the nous and guile of how to lead the line at fourth-tier level, and continues to contribute importantly with his goals, hold-up play, and workrate.

The 31-year-old cannot be expected to play every game, however, and is finding it increasingly difficult to occupy opposition defenders as the sole striker.

Obikwu had started to find his feet in that role prior to his latest knock. While still very much learning his trade, the Coventry City loanees' pace and physicality were beginning to shine through. Opponents find him hard to overpower, while his speed off the shoulder allows his teammates to play balls over the top and into channels, gaining territory and allowing for midfield runners.

Unfortunately, the youngster has been plagued with fitness issues overall this season, and with fellow strikers Donovan Wilson and Rekeil Pyke out of favour and, potentially, moving on to pastures new soon, Artell will be desperate to add firepower to his Mariners ranks.

One player who fits the bill is Peterborough United's Bradley Ihionvien. For one reason or another, the 21-year-old has struggled to break into The Posh's first-team since his summer arrival from League Two Colchester United, and a loan switch to Blundell Park for the remainder of the season could be beneficial for all parties.

While Ihionvien is still very raw, he does have experience of League Two football under his belt already.

Bradley Ihionvien's Colchester United statistics, as per Transfermarkt Statistic Total Games 39 Goals 5 Assists 3 YC's 10 RC's 0 Total Minutes Played 1,346'

The young forward came through the youth academy at the Colchester Community Stadium, going on to make 39 appearances in total for The U's first-team, scoring five goals in the process.

While he's found opportunities hard to come by at the higher level up to this point, the 21-year-old is far more ready to make an immediate impact for the Mariners than a youngster from a Premier League or Championship academy side getting their first taste of senior football.

Ihionvien is quick, direct, and capable in front of goal. In a similar way to Obikwu, his pace would give Artell's side a more varied attacking threat. Playing on the shoulder of the last defender, his presence would worry defenders into sitting a little deeper, in doing so giving the likes of George McEachran and Evan Khouri more time on the ball in the Grimsby engine room, and more space for the likes of Kieran Green and Jordan Davies to run into, making Artell's side a more well-rounded unit.

Grimsby still have space in the matchday squad for a further loan signing

Teams are allowed to bring in as many players on loan as they wish, but can only name five in a matchday squad.

The Mariners currently have four players borrowed from other clubs, leaving room for one more, should everyone remain in-situ. It's likely that Luton Town youngster Jayden Luker will stay put, with his ability on the ball vital to his side as he drifts in from the right flank. The teenager looks a real talent and is, perhaps, destined for big things.

Likewise, Obikwu has looked a real asset when fit, and despite his frustrations with injuries, the Coventry man is almost certainly remaining at Blundell Park for the season at this point.

With Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson recently confirming midfielder Jordan Davies will be remaining on the East Coast for the duration of the 2024/25 season, and the Mariners' close relationship with Brighton & Hove Albion means versatile Seagulls attacker Luca Barrington won't be returning south anytime soon.

There's little benefit in having more loan players than you can use, so the decision on who takes that final slot needs to be clear and decisive from the Grimsby manager to give his side the best chance over the final few months of the campaign.

It's possible that Ihionvien, with his particular skill-set and attributes, could prove that missing link as the Mariners push for what would be an unlikely play-off spot at this stage of their progression.

The youngster came off the bench during the second-half of Peterborough's 4-2 EFL Trophy success over Walsall in midweek, laying on a goal for Malik Mothersille. However, the former Colchester man finds himself down the Posh pecking order right now, be that through injuries or selection, and a temporary switch to Blundell Park may suit all concerned at this juncture.