Versatile attacking player Luca Barrington has understandably taken a few weeks to settle at Grimsby Town and adjust to League Two football after his summer loan move from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion. However, his recent performances at Carlisle and Gillingham respectively show the youngster is finding his feet and starting to shine.

19-year-old Barrington joined the Seagulls' academy from Manchester City in 2022, and while he is yet to appear for the first-team at the Amex Stadium, he's been part of some senior matchday squads, whilst playing regularly for the club's Under-21 side.

As the beginning of the 2024/25 season approached, Mariners boss David Artell moved to bring the talented youngster to Blundell Park for a season-long loan in the fourth-tier.

Barrington, who can play on either wing or in a more central attacking midfield role, made his debut as a substitute in Grimsby's opening day defeat at Fleetwood Town, going on to play a part in all eleven of the club's league and cup games to date.

Grimsby Town's League Two results to date Date Opponents Result (Grimsby listed first) 10/08/24 Fleetwood Town (A) 0-1 17/08/24 Cheltenham Town (H) 3-2 22/08/24 Notts County (A) 1-4 31/08/24 Bradford City (H) 2-1 07/09/24 Chesterfield (A) 1-2 14/09/24 Barrow (H) 1-2 21/09/24 Bromley (H) 1-0 28/09/24 Carlisle United (A) 3-2 01/10/24 Gillingham (A) 1-0

While showing flashes of his skill-set in the first few weeks of the campaign, the youngster took some time to acclimatise to his new surroundings and the necessities of League Two football. In recent matches, however, Barrington has begun to really stand out.

An injury setback for Charles Vernam has seen Barrington step up

Winger Charles Vernam started the season well, making himself one of the Mariners' chief attacking threats over the opening six weeks of the campaign.

The wide player pulled up with a first-half injury against Bromley recently, however, with the strain likely to keep him out for some time.

While this is a huge setback for Artell, the player himself, and the Mariners supporters, it has opened the door for Barrington.

The youngster replaced Vernam in the 29th-minute of the clash with the Football League new boys, helping his teammates to a 1-0 victory in a game of few chances.

As the injuries keep mounting up for the Mariners, Artell opted to switch to a 5-3-2 formation for last weekend's trip to Carlisle United, with wing-backs Tyrell Warren (and Lewis Cass) and Denver Hume providing the width.

This led to Barrington moving into an attacking central midfield position, and he looked at ease making the play and running beyond the forwards.

One such run saw the Brighton man get on the end of a superb Hume through ball to level the scores after the Cumbrian's had taken an early lead, while the youngster's composure on the ball helped his side gain second-half control of a match they'd go on to win by three goals to two.

Grimsby then faced a very difficult trip to league leaders Gillingham in midweek, with the Gills winning all four of their previous home matches in League Two, while being unbeaten at their Priestfield home this calendar year.

Opting to change things a little in terms of formation and approach, Artell deployed Barrington back on the left wing in a 4-5-1 system that aimed to stifle the hosts and hit them on the break.

It worked a treat as the Mariners frustrated the in-form table-toppers and limited them to few opportunities, while looking a threat on the counter, particularly in the first-half.

Kieran Green's match-winning goal came from one such break, while Barrington posed his side's most consistent threat on the wing, his pace troubling his opposing full-back.

Showing good defensive discipline in both roles over the last week, Barrington is proving his quality and versatility, while having the potential to improve further.

Barrington has the technical ability to play at a high level

While Barrington is at the beginning of his professional career, and has a great deal to learn and develop within his game, both with and without the ball, there are signs that his natural talent could see him play at a high level.

Good with both feet and comfortable carrying the ball and beating his opponent, the youngster is tough to deal with for opponents who find him difficult to anticipate and predict.

Related Grimsby Town felt off-field benefit of 2021 signing, Sheffield Wednesday will understand: View While the midfielder began his Grimsby stay by making a real impact on the pitch, he ended it by being an equally beneficial figure behind the scenes

Able to operate in multiple roles, Barrington is equally capable of using his pace to get to the byline and deliver crosses into the box, or cut inside and link-up with the strikers around the edge of the penalty area.

Also showing signs of defensive awareness and real footballing intelligence, parent club Brighton will be delighted by the quick progress their young attacker is making in his time with Grimsby.