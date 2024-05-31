Highlights Kiernan's time at Grimsby showed his hardworking nature and versatility, making him a useful squad member despite not being a prolific scorer.

After short stints at multiple clubs, Kiernan ended up helping out with Crystal Palace's Under-21 side, where he still shows promise and skill.

The trend of senior players joining academy sides benefits both the youngsters and the clubs, offering guidance and preparing them for professional football.

While attacker Brendan Kiernan's loan spell with Grimsby Town during the first half of the 2022/23 season wasn't necessarily spectacular, the then 29-year-old looked competent and able in the fourth-tier. The fact that he has barely played senior football since then and that he was most recently, at the age of just 31, helping out with Crystal Palace's junior side will be a little surprising to many.

Versatile forward Kiernan was brought in by previous Grimsby boss Paul Hurst, joining on a six-month loan deal from fellow League Two side Walsall as the Blundell Park outfit prepared for life back in the EFL following their promotion from the National League via the play-offs.

The Lambeth-born man was well-travelled, having spent time with the likes of AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Harrogate Town prior to signing for the Saddlers and then on to the Mariners.

Brendan Kiernan's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2011/12 AFC Wimbledon 2011/12 Braintree Town (loan) 2013/14 Bromley (permanent) 2014/15 Staines Town (permanent) 2014/15 Ebbsfleet (permanent) 2014/15 Hampton & Richmond (loan) 2015/16 Hayes & Yeading (permanent) 2015/16 Bromley (permanent) 2016–2018 Hampton & Richmond (permanent) 2018/19 Welling United (permanent) 2019–2021 Harrogate Town (permanent) 2021–2023 Walsall (permanent) 2022/23 Grimsby Town (loan) 2022/23 Hartlepool United (permanent) 2023/24 Crystal Palace (U21) (permanent)

While, perhaps, leading a fairly nomadic career on the whole, his attributes certainly suited a Paul Hurst side. Not known as a prolific goalscorer, Kiernan was very much a hardworking, team player, seemingly with a good character. He also provided a bit of pace, which, when added to his ability to play in various positions and formations, made him a useful squad member and foil for others.

Best described as a 'second striker' or wide attacker, Kiernan scored four times over his 28 games in league and cup for Grimsby, a ratio more or less in keeping with his career on the whole. This, perhaps, explains why the forward's efforts have been appreciated at many clubs, without him ever being able to sustain a regular first-team spot, leading to multiple moves and short stays.

This proved to be the case once more as, when the Mariners opted against extending Kiernan's loan in January 2023, the forward quickly signed for Hartlepool United, though he would only feature six times for the club, who were relegated out of the Football League at the end of that campaign.

While not tearing up any trees, so to speak, Kiernan seemed more than capable of becoming a regular at National League level at that point, but those half-a-dozen appearances for the north-east side were to be his last to date, at least at senior level. A surprising new role, though one quite common in the modern game, would await the forward - despite him only just entering his 30s.

Kiernan helping out with Crystal Palace Under-21 side

Kiernan was released by Hartlepool following their 2023 relegation, and despite still having a lot to offer, potentially to fifth and sixth-tier sides, found himself without a club for the first half of the last campaign. Midway through January of this year, however, Kiernan linked up with Crystal Palace to take on the role of 'senior player' within the Eagles' Under-21 setup.

According to statistics obtained by Transfermarkt, the forward has settled in nicely, making seven appearances, mainly as a substitute, scoring three times and assisting once. These numbers perhaps back up the train of thought that Kiernan could still be thriving somewhere in the senior game. Having played for various southern-based non-league sides throughout his career, he surely wouldn't have been short of options in this regard.

Looking a little closer, however, explains the diminutive attacker's choice. Kiernan now works as a councillor for younger players dealing with rejection. He's also a keen advocate for mental health, promoting charities that offer help in this sector.

With these things in mind, it's understandable why the forward went down this route, stepping back from the senior game a little to allow his wider interests to flourish. It also seems a smart move by Crystal Palace, too, as someone with Kiernan's experience and skill-set(s) can only benefit the club's youngsters.

Senior players in academy sides a growing trend

Premier League and bigger Championship clubs bringing in senior players to work within their academy sides has been a growing trend in the game over recent years. Manchester United, Liverpool, Southampton and Brighton, to name just a few, have done this, bringing in Tom Huddlestone, Jay Spearing, Olly Lancashire and Gary Dicker respectively to carry out the role in modern times.

Clubs are able to register three 'over-age players' for their Under-21/23 sides, a rule plenty use to offer their younger players guidance and understanding passed down in the heat of battle by experienced figures, who also set standards, both on and off the field, and look to bridge the gap a little between academy and men's football in the way the previous reserve team structures used to fulfill.

It seems a sensible, responsible development; and while the likes of Brendan Kiernan could easily still be first choice for someone lower down the footballing pyramid, the fact that he's chosen another path seems less surprising, all things considered, in the current era.