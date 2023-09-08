Grimsby Town are enjoying their second season back in League Two having secured their EFL return in 2021-22.

The Mariners' recent history has been fairly inconsistent with the club spending seven of the last 13 years outside English football's top four divisions.

But the future appears bright for Grimsby – especially under the guidance of a man who knows the club well in Paul Hurst.

Now in his second spell at Blundell Park, Hurst has achieved two promotions and would love to add another to his CV in the near future.

But where does he rank in terms of Grimsby's most successful managers of all time?

Stay tuned as we rank the top 10 win percentages of Mariners bosses – according to Soccerbase and Wikipedia – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have taken charge of at least 20 matches.

10 Wilf Gollow – 40.2%

Gollow became player-manager at Grimsby, who were plying their trade in the Third Division North when he replaced George Fraser in 1924.

Within five years, he had guided the Mariners to the First Division after achieving two promotions with the club.

Grimsby remained in the top flight until 1932 – the year Gollow departed after winning 142 out of 353 matches in charge.

9 Allenby Chilton – 41.9%

Chilton was named player-manager in March 1955, though Grimsby would have to apply for re-election into the EFL at the end of that season.

But the former England international led the Mariners to the Third Division North in his first full season at the helm.

Grimsby would spend three years in the Second Division before Chilton left in 1959, having won 80 out of 191 games.

8 Johnny Newman – 43.8%

Newman replaced Tommy Casey at Blundell Park in December 1976, but could not prevent Grimsby's relegation to the Fourth Division.

However, the former Exeter City boss oversaw a sixth-place finish the next season, as well as their return to the third tier the following year.

Newman subsequently departed after 137 matches in charge, 60 of which resulted in victories.

7 George Kerr – 43.8%

Kerr pips Newman to seventh place in our countdown having managed 16 fewer matches, winning 53 of those.

The Scotsman picked up from where his predecessor left off by leading Grimsby to a second successive promotion as Third Division champions.

The Mariners finished a highly respectable seventh place in their first season back in the Second Division, though Kerr would move on in January 1982.

6 Rob Scott – 44.7%

Alongside Paul Hurst, Scott had impressed after achieving back-to-back promotions from the Northern Premier League with Ilkeston Town and Boston United.

Their exploits culminated in the pair taking over the reins at Blundell Park in March 2011, seeing out the rest of Grimsby's first season in the Conference National, which ended with an 11th-place finish.

The Mariners matched that under Scott and Hurst the following year, but promotion back to the EFL seemed a real possibility in the 2012-13 campaign.

Indeed, Grimsby were top of the Conference National at Christmas and went on to reach the EFL Trophy final, losing to Wrexham on penalties at Wembley.

But a slump in form towards the end of the season meant they had to settle for a fourth-place finish, before suffering play-off semi-final heartbreak against Newport County.

Scott departed the following September with Grimsby having won 59 of the 132 matches he co-managed.

5 Paul Hurst – 45.5% (as of July 2023)

Following Scott's departure, Hurst went solo at Blundell Park for a further three years.

But Grimsby would suffer further play-off heartache under his stewardship – losing to Gateshead in the 2013-14 semi-finals, while Bristol Rovers denied them on penalties in the following year's final.

However, the Mariners were not to be denied 12 months later with a 3-1 victory over Forest Green Rovers at Wembley finally seeing them back into the EFL.

Hurst departed the following October but returned to Grimsby in December 2020, though he could not prevent their return to the National League in his first season.

Nevertheless, he helped the Mariners bounce straight back at the first attempt – beating Solihull Moors in the 2021-22 play-off final, and overseeing a comfortable mid-table finish the following year.

Grimsby also embarked on a wonderful run to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1939 – beating Championship promotion-chasing Luton Town and Premier League side Southampton, before eventually succumbing to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion.

As of the end of last season, Hurst had recorded 204 from 448 games across his two spells in charge.

4 Frank Womack – 45.7%

Grimsby had just been relegated from the First Division when Womack took charge at Blundell Park in May 1932.

But two years later, he guided the Mariners back into the top flight as Second Division champions, before achieving a fifth-place finish the following year – the club's highest placing in their history.

Womack then led Grimsby to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1936, before departing later that year with 86 wins from 188 matches in charge.

3 Tim Ward – 48.7%

Ironically, third place in our countdown goes to the man who was third time lucky in securing Grimsby's promotion back to the Third Division.

Taking over in January 1960, Ward led the Mariners to fourth and sixth-place finishes, before eventually sealing their return to the third tier as Fourth Division runners-up behind Portsmouth in 1962.

He subsequently left for Derby County with 55 wins from his 113 games at the helm.

2 Lawrie McMenemy – 49.6%

Grimsby had finished 19th in the Fourth Division when McMenemy took over in May 1971 – two years after winning the title with Doncaster Rovers.

The future Southampton boss would repeat the feat as he hit the ground running at Blundell Park, guiding the Mariners to the championship and a ninth-place finish on their return to the third tier.

After winning 58 of his 117 matches, McMenemy left Grimsby for The Dell in July 1973.

1 Bill Shankly – 52.5%

Topping our rankings is a man who would become synonymous with Liverpool over the next couple of decades.

Grimsby had just been relegated from the Second Division when Shankly took charge in July 1951.

Although he narrowly missed out on promotion in his first season and finished fifth in his second campaign, the Scotsman would cherish his time at Blundell Park.

"Pound for pound, and class for class, the best football team I have seen in England since the war," he wrote of Grimsby in his autobiography.

"In the league they were in, they played football nobody else could play. Everything was measured, planned and perfected, and you could not wish to see more entertaining football."

That entertaining football brought 62 wins from 118 matches for Shankly, who cited the club's lack of ambition when he departed in January 1954.

Nevertheless, it is fitting that one of the greatest managers of all time is the man who tops our latest countdown.