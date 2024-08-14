Highlights Grimsby's depleted squad showed spirit in EFL Cup win.

Tough selection choices ahead for Artell after impressive displays.

Injuries continue to plague Grimsby, depth a concern for Artell.

After seeing his Grimsby Town side - missing seven senior players for one reason or another - put in a spirited display to progress to the Second Round of the EFL Cup, beating a strong Bradford City side 9-8 on penalties following a 1-1 draw over 90 minutes.

David Artell has some tough selection calls for the weekend's clash with Cheltenham Town, as some players took their opportunity to stake a claim for a starting role in the Mariners' first League Two home game of the season.

With a number of regulars either struggling with injuries or given the night off as they build up their fitness following lengthy lay-offs, Artell opted to rotate his goalkeepers, with Jake Eastwood getting the nod ahead of new signing Jordan Wright. Likewise, right-back Tyrell Warren came into the starting line up in place of Lewis Cass.

With both regular left-back's Denver Hume and Matthew Carson missing out with knocks and strains, midfielder Evan Khouri dropped into the full-back role, a position he's operated at previously, and the aforementioned trio all excelled as the Mariners and the Bantams played out an entertaining cup tie, both sides playing some intricate football at times.

While his side are still a work in progress, both in and out of possession, there were some encouraging signs for Artell last night. Individually and collectively, Grimsby looked more assured and fluid than in their league opener at Fleetwood Town last weekend, and the former Crewe Alexandra boss will be pondering whether to stick or twist following some impressive performances.

The Mariners looked solid enough defensively and structurally in the narrow defeat at Fleetwood last week, but aside from an early flurry of chances, they struggled to make any real impact against a resolute Cod Army rearguard, creating few opportunities despite dominating possession.

Artell's men also saw a lot of the ball during last night's match, but showed more intent, with quick interchanges and imaginative movement allowing them to unsettle their opponents more and pose a bigger overall threat.

Warren and Khouri, as progressive full-backs, played a big part in that. Both comfortable on the ball, they linked up with their wingers and midfield colleagues well, showing great energy to get up and down the pitch, creating overloads that allowed the likes of Charles Vernam and Luca Barrington to drift inside and cause different problems for Graham Alexander's side.

Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood also aided his side's attacking impetus by releasing the ball quickly and putting himself between the two central defenders when his side had comfortable possession, thus creating an extra body that allowed the ball to be moved from one side of the pitch quicker and easier.

All three looked calm, composed and impactful, both offensively and defensively, and they have undoubtedly given Artell some difficult decisions to make as they look to get their first league points on the board.

Injuries remain a major concern for Grimsby

While the Grimsby manager will be pleased with the improvement shown by his somewhat depleted squad during last night's match, the constant flow of injuries to senior players continues to be of concern.

Left-back Denver Hume (pictured above) is the latest to fall foul to fitness issues, with both the former Sunderland and Portsmouth man, along with striker Danny Rose (possibly rested as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury sustained towards the end of last season) dropping out of the matchday squad completely from the opening day defeat.

List of injured/rested absentees for Grimsby's EFL Cup game with Bradford City (13/08/24) Player Age Position(s) Doug Tharme 24 Centre-back Denver Hume 26 Left-back Matthew Carson 21 Left-back Curtis Thompson 30 Defensive midfielder Jason Dadi Svanthórsson 24 Winger/Wide forward Rekeil Pyke 26 Forward Danny Rose 30 Striker

Artell was without the services of seven senior players for Tuesday's EFL Cup game, and was only able to name seven substitutes from the nine allowed. Of those on the bench, four were youngsters aged 18 or under.

It's likely the Mariners will add a couple more to their squad ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window on August 30th, but all concerned with the club are hoping those nursing injuries will return as soon as possible to add necessary depth, quality and physicality to a somewhat lightweight squad at present.

The Grimsby boss will, however, take encouragement from an improved midweek display in the circumstances, and the promise shown by those that came into the side or changed roles and made a real impact.