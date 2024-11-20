Grimsby Town may have struggled for consistency so far this season, but David Artell's side find themselves in the play-off picture a third of the way through the campaign, and now face a potential make-or-break set of fixtures as they look to consolidate and improve their lofty position.

The Blundell Park outfit sit just inside the top seven after 16 games, and while some around them have a game or two in hand, it's been a solid opening few months for Artell and his troops in League Two following last season's troubles at the wrong end of the table.

Many Mariners fans continue to view the 2024/25 campaign as one of building the foundations for a real promotion push in the coming years, but while Grimsby have struggled against the very top sides in the league thus far, an outside shot at the play-offs this season can't be ruled out as they keep apace with the early front-runners.

Artell's side have played all-but-two of the sides that currently reside in the top half of the fourth-tier standings, and with a clutch of games against sides beneath them on the horizon, the next few weeks could prove decisive in whether the Mariners can remain competitive at the top end, or fall off the pace a little over a hectic festive schedule.

Next 7 games should indicate where Grimsby are heading

Artell's men have seven League Two fixtures remaining in 2024, and the form in which his side carry into the new year will be vital for momentum, either positively or negatively.

Grimsby Town's upcoming League Two fixtures Date Fixture 23/11/24 Colchester United (H) 03/12/24 Accrington Stanley (H) 07/12/24 Morecambe (A) 14/12/24 Crewe Alexandra (H) 21/12/24 Swindon Town (A) 26/12/24 Harrogate Town (H) 29/12/24 Port Vale (H)

With Grimsby eliminated from all cup competitions, they only have the league to focus upon, and the former Gibraltar international will be hoping that fewer distractions give his side the edge in the forthcoming games.

Those matches include five home matches against Colchester United, Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra, Harrogate Town, and current table-toppers Port Vale respectively, alongside trips to Morecambe and Swindon Town.

Artell's side will be targeting at least 12 points from the above fixtures, but given the Mariners, and League Two in general, unpredictability from one week to the next, it's almost fruitless to forecast how things will transpire in the lead up to 2025.

Something that should help the Grimsby head coach is the recent return of key players such as Curtis Thompson and Jordan Davies from long-standing injuries, giving the 43-year-old more depth and options than he's had available to date over the last few months.

Grimsby must improve their home form

The performances and results at Blundell Park are an area of concern for Artell, however, as the Mariners have lost four of their last five fourth-tier home games, while also being knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Wealdstone, and it's something that must be rectified as soon as possible if the side from the South Bank of the Humber are to have a fighting chance of a top-half (or better) finish.

Colchester, Harrogate, and Accrington all left North East Lincolnshire with three points last season, but if Grimsby can reverse that this time round, find some consistency in their home displays, and maintain something close to their recent return from their travels - Artell's side are six unbeaten on the road, taking 16 points from a possible 18 in the process - they could be on for an exciting latter part of the season.

With more players returning to the fold and available at an important time of the year, and the January transfer window round the corner to make any tweaks to the squad, Mariners supporters will be hoping for just that. The next six weeks will be vital.