Highlights McAtee's move to Grimsby Town was successful for all parties involved, with him excelling and becoming a fan favorite.

Despite a setback due to injury in his next season, McAtee has continued to impress on loan at Barnsley in League One.

With the potential to succeed at Luton Town, McAtee's qualities as a game-changer and playmaker make him a valuable asset.

John McAtee has a very strong case for being thought of as Grimsby Town's most important signing in recent times - for a few differing reasons I'll look to explain. Having signed from local rivals Scunthorpe United for a fee set by a tribunal prior to the 2021/22 campaign, it was widely known the forward had genuine ability and potential, but was perhaps looking for that stability and grounding that allowed his qualities to shine with more consistency.

What transpired over the following two seasons was perhaps more than Mariners fans and McAtee could have hoped for from an agreement that worked out exceptionally for all parties. The timing helped in one sense. Though Grimsby were about to embark on another stint in Non-League following their relegation the previous spring, there was a tangible sense of excitement and hope throughout the fan-base and the town as new owners Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit had brought a fresh impetus to what was previously a club in stagnation.

The capture of McAtee, along with strong season ticket sales and a blistering start to that 2021/22 National League campaign was almost the perfect storm. The fans needed a talisman on the pitch, someone to galvanise them, and McAtee himself needed to feel wanted; a key part of something. The main man, so to speak. His quality was clear. He was a difference maker, a game-changer, a match-winner, but with an edge and work rate to his game that equally endeared him to supporters young and old, as well as seeing him smoothly integrate himself into a newly-built squad full of character and know-how.

Over the course of the season, McAtee proved himself to be imperative to a Mariners side that relied on his vision and magic to find a way through packed defences. Establishing himself as one of the best players in the league and scoring big goals at important times, the forward, who's the most comfortable playing as a 'second striker' or number 10, provided the inspiration as the Mariners came out victorious from an epic play-off campaign, one in which McAtee scored vital goals against Wrexham and Solihull Moors. The live wire attacker was subsequently awarded both the Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year, testament in itself to his contribution playing alongside the foil of veteran target man Ryan Taylor.

Following the inevitable celebrations and a short summer break, the staff and players of Grimsby Town turned their attentions to their 2022/23 Football League return. However, as the season opener neared, talk of a move to then Championship side Luton Town gathered pace; a move ultimately coming to fruition in early August 2022, though McAtee would be instantly loaned back to the Mariners for the season.

Picking up a shoulder injury that would ultimately require surgery and a significant recovery period, McAtee's 2022/23 campaign perhaps didn't reach the heights of the previous season as he looked to regain match sharpness following his sustained lay-off. The effervescent forward still showed his undoubted class on occasion, though, as he played his part in a memorable FA Cup run and a solid League Two campaign for Grimsby before heading back to parent club Luton Town near the season's end.

McAtee impressing at League One Barnsley

Before the close of the 2023 summer transfer window, McAtee joined League One club Barnsley on loan for the season. Back to full fitness, the forward has flourished once again. Showcasing his talents at a higher level, McAtee has scored some fantastic goals, whilst also being back to his creative best in a Tykes shirt, excelling alongside the likes of Sam Cosgrove and Devante Cole to form one of the more potent attacking units in the third tier.

John McAtee's career path to date, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2017-2019 Shrewsbury Town 2017/18 Halesowen Town (loan) 2017/18 AFC Telford United (loan) 2018/19 Ashton United (loan) 2018/19 AFC Telford United (loan) 2018/19 Curzon Ashton (loan) 2019-2021 Scunthorpe United 2021-2022 Grimsby Town 2022 - Luton Town 2022/23 Grimsby Town (loan) 2023/24 Barnsley (loan)

It's certainly been a move that's worked out for all concerned. The attacker had impressed sufficiently enough to attract interest from Championship clubs in January, though McAtee opted to see the season out in South Yorkshire as Barnsley push for promotion to the second tier themselves. The fact he has swiftly succeeded at Oakwell is evidence of his continued evolution and refinement as he matures as a player. Proving he is able to effect, change and win games regularly at a higher standard against better quality opponents stands the former Mariner in good stead in terms of his future and aspirations. As with his time at Blundell Park, McAtee seems to have made himself a major part of things at Barnsley, forming a connection with the club and becoming a favourite among the supporters.

McAtee has the potential to succeed at Luton Town

Football is very much a game of variables, often largely dependent on timing and opportunity. Now entering his mid-twenties, McAtee will hope to have those factors in his favour when he returns to Luton in the summer. He certainly has the quality to grasp that chance should it arise. A lot could depend on which division the Hatters find themselves in next season, and the direction they wish to take upon that. However, if they maintain their strategy of giving opportunities to hungry players that have succeeded lower down the footballing pyramid, then McAtee has to come into contention.

The physical, pacy attributes of a Hatters attack containing the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Chiedozie Ogbene and Cauley Woodrow could certainly be complimented by a McAtee type player that can drop deep and link the play, offering the vision and calmness to produce and supply at key times in the heat of battle. It appears to be an option that is gaining credence as time goes on.

The scouts who were impressed enough to purchase the attacking player from Grimsby Town initially will have noted his successful step-up to League One level. His continued progression will have caught the eye, as will his determination and desire to better himself. Players who can decide and dictate matches are always in demand, at all levels. McAtee is that, a classy game-changer who feeds off the energy of a vociferous crowd to determine the outcome of a match in an instant, and he has every attribute necessary to light up Kenilworth Road in the near future.