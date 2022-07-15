Grimsby Town agree transfer deal for 25-year-old

Grimsby Town are preparing for life back in the EFL – and one name that they could be bringing with them from non-league is Kieran Green.

According to Football Insider, the newly-promoted side are aiming to try and bring the 25-year-old to the club this offseason from Halifax, after an excellent campaign in non-league for them.

He’s only ever played in League Two once before during a spell with Hartlepool but managed only two league games in the fourth tier throughout his time there. It led to him dropping out of the Football League and into the National League for more regular gametime and to continue his development.

It’s with Halifax where he has begun to thrive – and has burst onto the scene. Last season, he managed 34 games in the league and bagged two goals along the way. Prior to that, he had a further 41 outings in the division with four goals.

He almost helped his own side to a promotion but in the end, they finished in fourth and missed out on entry to League Two. However, the dream of EFL football might not be over for Green yet though with Grimsby now seemingly prepared to give him a way through to the next division.

It would be a blow for Halifax – but Town would get themselves a player who may be well prepared to tackle League Two on a much more regular basis again now. Whilst a deal has not yet been confirmed by either club, it looks though like a deal could be on the cards for them.

The Verdict

Kieran Green could be quite a shrewd signing for Grimsby if they do pull it off and he ticks plenty of boxes for them.

A deal might not cost them too much, which is a big bonus and means that they won’t have to put themselves out of pocket to bring him in. Age is another factor that is on his side, as at 25-years-old, he has already gathered plenty of experience but has the ability to continue to improve.

There’s also the potential for a big resale down the line. Green could be just what Grimsby need and he would certainly be a solid option for the side in midfield for the club. With the player no doubt desperate to prove his mettle in the fourth tier too, it could mean he performs even better in the future too.

He would probably have liked to reach League Two with his current club, especially after last season and the campaign they had. However, if it means a switch to Grimsby, Green deserves to at least try himself in the EFL again.