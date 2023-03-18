Grimsby Town travel south this weekend as they take on Brighton in the FA Cup sixth round.

The Mariners have had a brilliant run in the competition this season and are looking to cause another upset this weekend, as they take on a Brighton side that has also had a fine campaign, with them looking to finish inside a European-qualifying spot in the Premier League as well as potentially win this trophy.

For Grimsby, they are just one game away from a famous trip to Wembley for the semi-finals but they know that it is going to be a tall order trying to get the better of the Seagulls, who are having one of the best campaigns they have ever had in their history.

Grimsby know they can cause shocks, though, having beaten Southampton along the south coast a few weeks ago, and so they will not hold any fear going into Sunday's game.

In terms of team news for Grimsby, forwards George Lloyd and Mikey O'Neill are both cup tied, with them in on loan from Cheltenham and Preston North End, so they will miss out on this one.

Stephen Wearne is also set to miss out, as he is cup tied too, but other than that the Mariners have a decent bill of health.

They should be able to field about as strong a team as possible for this one, then, and time will tell as to whether that's enough to cause another big cup shock.