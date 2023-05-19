Grimsby Town's 11th-placed finish in League Two last season was by no means poor as they cemented their place as an EFL side - but there is always room for improvement.

The Mariners came up through the play-offs last season after a pulsating play-off victory over Wrexham in the semi-finals, before beating Solihull Moors in extra-time at the London Stadium.

A mid-table place cemented alongside an FA Cup quarter-final was quite the feat for Town, though whilst fans will be relatively buoyed by their campaign, promotion will be on their minds next without a doubt.

They were solid in most areas, though making up the 14-point gap to the play-offs means that their foundations can be built upon, with the summer transfer window their time to shine if they are to join the likes of Stockport, Bradford, Carlisle and Salford in the luck of the draw. And one striker could be in their sights over the course of the summer months in Burton Albion star Sam Winnall.

Why would Sam Winnall be a good signing for Grimsby Town?

For starters, Grimsby's goal scoring exploits were criminally underwhelming compared to their counterparts in the top half of the table.

Only Barrow scored less than the Mariners, with their 47 just ranking below Grimsby's 49. For context, the season's high scorers in Salford and Mansfield scored 25 more - an insurmountable figure.

The highest scorer for the Lincolnshire-based side this season was Harry Clifton - a midfielder - and even he only got seven. If Blundell Park is going to see more excitement next season, that starts right at the very top of the field.

Striker John McAtee managed a paltry four in the league; compare that the 20 or more that Andy Cook, Sam Hoskins and Kristian Dennis scored, and Paul Hurst's men are lightyears behind.

How did Sam Winnall last get on in League Two?

Winnall last played in League Two with Scunthorpe United all the way back in 2013-14 when he was 23 years old, and set the league alight with 23 goals in 45 games as The Iron earned automatic promotion from the fourth-tier.

Of course, Scunthorpe are Grimsby's rivals and that may not go down well on the coast; though if Winnall does capture his best form in a black and white shirt, it won't matter one bit.

A decade of goalscoring primarily in League One has seen Winnall become one of the most recognisable strikers in the Football League, but after an underwhelming campaign at Burton Albion, perhaps it is time for him to try out League Two once again.

Verdict

It is clear to see that Grimsby need to score more if they are to get promoted once again. It's been almost 20 years since Grimsby hit the heights of the third-tier, and that won't happen for a long time if they don't start tucking away any potential chances.

Winnall is evidently a natural finisher, and in a league that he can boast the advantage of having bossed before, he would certainly boost Paul Hurst's chances of coming up once more, albeit not successive.