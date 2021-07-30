Grimes, Cabango and Byers among those to react to big Nathan Dyer news at Swansea City

A number of individuals connected with Swansea City have sent their best wishes to Nathan Dyer following the winger’s retirement from the game.

Dyer joined Swansea from Southampton in 2009 after initially impressing in South Wales on loan, going on to make 347 appearances for the club.

In 2010/11, his two goals and 10 assists helped Swansea on their way to promotion, as they beat Reading in the play-off final.

Dyer was then a regular figure for the Swans in the Premier League, helping them establish themselves in the top-flight.

The winger was then a member of the squad which won the League Cup in 2012/13, which obviously saw them compete in Europe the following season.

He won a remarkable Premier League title with Leicester City during a loan spell in 2015/16, and after playing his final game for Swansea in March 2020, he has now decided to call time on his career.

Dyer remains an adored figure at the Liberty Stadium, and a number of players have took to Instagram to pay tribute to his career in professional football.

George Byers, Matt Grimes and Ben Cabango are among those to have sent their best wishes to Dyer, as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career.

The Verdict

It is nice to see how well respected Dyer is by a number of players at Swansea.

His experience would have been beneficial for the likes of Cabango, Grimes and Byers as they continue to develop and learn their trade in the game.

He will now be excited for the next chapter in his life and reflect on an impressive career.