Highlights Swansea City sacked Michael Duff after underwhelming results and concerns about his playing style.

The club's issues cannot be solely attributed to Duff; the board should reflect on their lack of support in the summer transfer window.

The next head coach will need proper support in the January window to start the necessary rebuilding process.

Swansea City made the decision to sack Michael Duff on Monday evening, just six months after he was named as Russell Martin’s successor.

Losing Martin to Southampton was a blow, as whilst he had some obvious flaws, he encouraged a brand of football that the Swansea supporters liked, and there were signs they could progress under his guidance.

Michael Duff couldn’t build on Russell Martin’s work

On paper, turning to Duff made sense, as he had done very well with Cheltenham and Barnsley, so he seemed ready for the next step in his career.

However, the style of play was always going to be an issue, and that, combined with underwhelming results, prompted the board to make the decision to sack Duff before we even reached Christmas.

The 45-year-old will no doubt feel he warranted more time, but the reality is that the Swans are struggling.

Swansea’s issues aren’t all down to the manager

Yet, it would be totally unfair to pin all the blame on Duff, and the money-men at the club need to reflect on the summer window and wonder if they did enough to back the boss.

The impact of losing Joel Piroe to Leeds can’t be understated.

In the Dutch forward, Swansea had someone who guaranteed goals at this level, as he found the net 22 times in his first season with the club, before hitting 19 last time out.

Piroe’s contract situation meant the club had to consider a sale, so there were no complaints there, but there needed to be an understanding of how hard he would be to replace.

The fact he's playing his part in Leeds' surge for automatic promotion, only rubs salt in the wound.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jerry Yates Blackpool Permanent Josh Tymon Stoke City Permanent Mykola Kukharevych Troyes Permanent Nathan Tjoe-A-On Excelsior Permanent Kristian Pedersen FC Koln Permanent Josh Ginnelly Hearts Permanent Nathan Broome AFC Wimbledon Permanent Josh Key Exeter City Permanent Charlie Patino Arsenal Loan Bashir Humphreys Chelsea Loan Jamal Lowe AFC Bournemouth Loan Harrison Ashby Newcastle United Loan Carl Rushworth Brighton Loan

Jerry Yates is the top scorer for Swansea this season, with just five, which says it all. Meanwhile, fellow new addition Mykola Kukharevych has had injury issues that have kept him out.

The fact that the Welsh club moved to sign Yannick Bolasie on a free transfer spoke volumes about the summer window, and that ultimately can’t be on Duff.

It was summed up in the recent draw against Huddersfield, where they had 22 shots and managed one goal, which was an excellent effort from outside the box by Charlie Patino.

Of course, that’s not to absolve Duff of blame completely, and he certainly made mistakes over the past few months, but he will feel he deserved more financial backing in the summer window.

There has been criticism directed at the board over the past few years, with many questioning their ambition. Making another profit in the summer window only heightened the belief they should be doing more.

And, whether it’s the right decision or not, it seems the club sacked Duff at the first opportunity to deflect attention from themselves.

Now though, the spotlight is firmly on the hierarchy, and they simply have to get things right if the club is to progress.

So, it will be interesting to see who they appoint, but whoever is in charge isn’t going to wave a magic wand to solve all of Swansea’s problems immediately.

Instead, it’s going to be a long process, and the next head coach needs proper support in January to really start the rebuild that’s required.