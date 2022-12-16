Griffiths, Curtis, Attack: The main Portsmouth FC transfer talking points as January looms

Portsmouth will be aiming to utilise the January transfer window to bolster their top six bid in League One.

Danny Cowley’s men have missed out on the top six in the last two seasons, following play-off semi final heartache in 2019/20 and 2020/21, but look ready to mount a serious challenge in their second full campaign since the Kenny Jackett era.

Pompey have invested heavily compared to recent seasons this term, and will be desperate for their financial faith in Cowley to pay dividends in the second half of the season.

Inconsistency has plagued Pompey at times in the last two campaigns, but some shrewd January business would go a long way to ironing that out heading into 2023.

Here, we have taken a look at the main Pompey transfer talking points as January looms…

Josh Griffiths

West Bromwich Albion have the option to recall Griffiths from his season-long loan on the South Coast in January, with goalkeeper being a problem area in the Black Country during the first few months of the campaign.

Alex Palmer has put in some decent performances of late, but with Carlos Corberan replacing Steve Bruce in the dugout he may want to assess his options.

That said, Cowley confirmed to Portsmouth.co.uk that he believes the 21-year-old will stay put for the remainder of the season.

Ronan Curtis

Curtis’ future may come to a head in January, with Pompey looking to avoid losing players for free in the summer.

The Irishman is not as crucial of a first team player as he has been in years gone by, and for that reason interest in his services will likely be entertained, with Curtis’ importance in Cowley’s plans in the second half of the season potentially diminishing further.

Championship clubs have shown interest in the past and the Irishman would probably be worth a punt for a nominal fee.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 David James Yes No

Attack

The main area that Cowley is focusing on in January is Pompey’s forward line.

Colby Bishop has performed admirably since arriving from Accrington Stanley in the summer but Cowley believes they need to add further pace and power to the group.

Joe Pigott’s loan move to Fratton Park from Ipswich Town has not gone entirely to plan and the club are arguably too reliant on a handful of players in forward areas.

It will be interesting to see what part of the market Pompey target with there likely to be intense competition in the third tier for loanees from higher divisions.