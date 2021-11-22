Gregory starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face MK Dons on Tuesday evening

Sheffield Wednesday welcome MK Dons to Hillsborough tomorrow night in Sky Bet League One, in what should be an entertaining clash between the two sides.

Both have play-off aspirations as things stand in the third tier, with the Owls in 7th place and the Dons in 5th, with both winning over the weekend.

It could be a tight game, then, and one that is pivotal in terms of the result come the end of the campaign looking at the league table.

Here’s the potential XI we could see the Owls field…

Wednesday have had a lot of injury problems so far this season, preventing Darren Moore from naming what might be his strongest side, but they managed to get a result at Accrington despite that and will feel as though they can do similar against the Dons on Tuesday night.

Massimo Luongo started in midfield whilst Lee Gregory returned from the bench to feature and Josh Windass also made the squad on Saturday, providing some boost to the Owls.

Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran all missed that game, though, and so there is still some squad juggling to be done from Moore for tomorrow’s match and the ones to come.

Quiz: Have Sheffield Wednesday ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Yes No