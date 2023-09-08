Sheffield Wednesday will need to improve after the international break if they want to give themselves the best chance of staying in the Championship for more than one season.

Although the return to the second tier was never going to be easy for the Owls, they were competing for Premier League football not too long ago and will be expecting to survive considering the size of the club and the fact they have some gifted players at their disposal.

Unfortunately for them, the league this season looks a lot harder than it was last year, with three good teams coming up from League One and three strong sides coming down from the Premier League.

As well as this, Coventry City are likely to be challenging, having spent quite a bit in the summer with Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer's sales giving them the license to splash out.

Middlesbrough probably won't be down the bottom end of the table for long either considering how talented their squad is, so the Owls need to get points on the board quickly and some will back them to do so under a manager who has won promotion from this division before with Watford.

With this need to secure some points, we take a look at the best potential starting lineup Xisco Munoz could put out when he has all of his players available.

GK: Devis Vasquez

It's hard to leave Cameron Dawson out of the starting lineup because he was good at times during the latter stages of last term.

However, Vasquez is clearly a gifted shot-stopper considering he has come in on loan from AC Milan and it will be interesting to see how he gets on this season.

LWB: Marvin Johnson

It was very difficult to pick between him and Reece James because both can contribute in the final third, but the former has spent a chunk of his career operating further forward and you feel he could be a real asset in attack if given the opportunity to shine at left wing-back.

He had a lot of joy in this position when Darren Moore was at the club and though his exclusion from Wednesday's EFL squad suggests he is out of favour, there's a strong argument that Johnson is the best left wing-back at the club.

LCB: Akin Famewo

James could have slotted into this position too - but Famewo also has experience playing on the left-hand side and could easily be an underlapping wide centre-back for the Owls.

His experience of playing at left-back could allow him to be a useful player in attack when given the license to get forward.

CB: Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa is a big presence and with the experience he has under his belt, you'd think he would be able to cope reasonably well at this level.

He may want to be given the license to get forward - but with the experience he has - he could be extremely useful in the middle of a back three.

RCB: Di'Shon Bernard

Summer signing Bernard can easily operate in a wider position and could be extremely useful on the right-hand side.

At his age, he should have the athleticism to drive forward and cause second-tier defences a few problems, but he will also need to be disciplined and ensure he doesn't leave gaps to be exploited at the back.

RWB: Juan Delgado

Callum Paterson could be a good option in this area but considering Johnson is a midfielder, having someone who has played regularly in defence before like Delgado could be useful.

The Chilean can be an asset in both thirds and would be a good option to have in this area, with his ability to drive forward likely to cause problems for the opposition.

CDM: Barry Bannan

Bannan could be useful in a more advanced role - but he can dictate games in a deeper area and this is why he needs to be in this area.

CDM: Will Vaulks

Jeff Hendrick probably shouldn't be in this lineup based on his performances for Reading last season and John Buckley may be more useful higher up the pitch so Vaulks should probably be the man alongside Bannan.

CAM: George Byers

In the central attacking midfield role, Byers should have the license to get forward more in this position and he has shown before that he can be a very useful player in the final third.

Whether he can translate this to the second tier remains to be seen though.

ST: Josh Windass

Windass can play as an advanced midfielder, but having him as a striker may allow him to get on the scoresheet more.

He has proved before that he can score regularly at this level - and now is his chance to prove his worth in the second tier once more.

ST: Michael Smith

Lee Gregory is a great option to have - but Smith is a good goalscorer too and should get the chance to prove his worth.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him get himself on the scoresheet quite a few times this term if he's given the opportunity to shine.