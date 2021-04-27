Gregory in: An early look at how Derby County’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Derby County’s season could go one of two ways in the final games of the Sky Bet Championship and the Rams will just be eager to try and fall over the line to safety if they can.

It’s been a campaign to forget for the Rams under Wayne Rooney and questions will be asked in the off-season as to why such a tail off has happened in recent weeks.

That will have to wait for now, though, as they look to preserve their Championship status and there can be no denying that the final games of the season are huge for Derby’s immediate future in terms of planning for signings and exits.

With that in mind, we’ve had an early stab and what the Derby side could look like this season providing they stay up in the second tier – though it obviously remains to be seen what happens with so many factors still at play…