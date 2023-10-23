Highlights New Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl brings changes to his first game, a narrow 1-0 defeat to Watford.

New Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl wasn't afraid to ring the changes in his first game in charge - a narrow 1-0 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The former Bayern Munich coach's introduction to the Championship is a proper one, as he faces a three-game week, with the upcoming task of a long trip to fellow newly-promoted side Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.'

In a game which Wednesday have to target three points in, FLW predicts the starting XI.

GK: Cameron Dawson

Dawson returned to the Wednesday starting lineup in the defeat at Vicarage Road, and like the back four in front of him, performed relatively well for a large period of the game.

It seems certain that he will remain between the sticks

RB: Pol Valentin

Valentin has featured regularly of late, and with Rohl opting for a four at the back formation and the defensive performance on Saturday, it seems he will get the nod over Liam Palmer

CB: Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa is one of only three players who retained their starting positions on Saturday, and despite Wednesday's struggles, he offers a physical presence at both ends of the pitch.

Someone of his experience could be vital in a key game such as this

CB: Bambo Diaby

Similarly to Iorfa, Diaby offers a physical presence in a vital game, and it is hard to see how he'll be dislodged out of the starting lineup.

Di'shon Bernard was named on the bench in the defeat at Vicarage Road, but the former Hull City man is more suited to playing on the right side of defence, also mainly in a back three.

LB: Reece James

In his last two appearances, Akin Famewo has been pushed out to his unnatural position of left-back, and not had the greatest of times in either.

Therefore, it makes sense for Rohl to opt for Reece James in this position instead, as well as adding some knowhow of already facing up against Morgan Whittaker from Wednesday and Argyle's battles in League One last term.

RM: Anthony Musaba

Musaba was one of Wednesday's most dangerous outlets going forward on Saturday, and harshly saw a penalty initially given for a foul on him overturned.

Despite the fact he was swiftly substituted for Mallik Wilks, it seems the logical choice to start Musaba again, as his pace and directness could pose a threat to Plymouth's back line.

CM: Barry Bannan

The experienced duo of Barry Bannan alongside Jeff Hendrick could prove to be a key avenue to a potential first win of the season for Wednesday.

Bannan may have only scored one goal so far this season, but is often so reliable when the Owls' chips are down.

CM: Jeff Hendrick

As previously mentioned, Hendrick's knowhow and qualities could prove pivotal in a game which could be played on a knife-edge given the fact Plymouth also slid down the table as a result of Saturday's results.

The Irishman is yet to really make an impact on the side, meaning something will have to change soon.

LM: John Buckley

Buckley has spent a number of games so far this season on the wing, despite his primary position being in the centre of the park.

The on-loan man has already spoken about Rohl's impact in his brief time in charge so far, so can he repay his faith?

ST: Lee Gregory

The new boss opted to drop Gregory from the starting lineup on Saturday, but given the nature of a three-game week, there is a possibility he could return from the start at Home Park.

Gregory will also be hoping to improve on his solitary goal so far this campaign, and help Wednesday find the net for the first time since September 19th.

ST: Josh Windass

And finally, Josh Windass rounds off this predicted XI for the Owls.

There is no doubting Windass' ability and how he can have a positive impact this season for Wednesday, but like so many others, his output must improve.

The 29-year-old fashioned some good chances against Watford, and therefore surely impressed his new boss with his performance.