Gregg Broughton reveals Blackburn Rovers’ approach to the summer transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have had a bit of a slow summer so far with their attention more on the appointment of a manager.

However, now the club have appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson as number one, head of recruitment Gregg Broughton says the club’s focus is now firmly on signings for the new season.

There is a fair bit of work to be done following the departures of Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell as well as a number of loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

Looking ahead to how the summer will play out, Broughton told the Lancashire Telegraph: “My role now is purely going to be focused on player recruitment, over the next few weeks and months.

“What we need to make sure if that Jon’s vision for how the team will play is slightly different to Tony’s, and we have to be completely aligned before we bring players in.

“We have to make sure his long list of players is as Jon wants it, because ultimately Jon will always have the final say before we bring players in.

“We have to recruit well, make sure it starts off by looking internally. I’ve worked at clubs before where you can have this sexy new player from outside and everyone is excited by that, but there could be a player inside the club who you know what he can do, know any character flaws he has and what character strengths he has and that player can often get overlooked.

“We always start recruitment by looking internally and look externally outside of that.”

The Verdict:

Rovers are now in a good place to start their recruitment with a manager now appointed and it seems as though there is a clear method at the club to add to the side.

Furthermore, Broughton has made it clear that Tomasson will have the final say over the signings of players meaning they should be in a good position to push up the league next season as the manager will have shaped the team to the way he wants it.

However, whilst the right methods seem to be in place, it will all come down to the actual signings of players and what they do meaning it’s time to get to work now.