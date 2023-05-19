Blackburn Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton has revealed the club’s stance on Adam Wharton’s future.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a bright young talent from the academy this season, earning his place in the first team squad with impressive displays.

Wharton has a five-year contract with Rovers, keeping him at the club until 2027, which should strengthen their hand going into the transfer window.

However, speculation has been rife over a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

Who is interested in signing Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers?

Newcastle United, Brighton and Crystal Palace have all been linked with a potential move for the promising youngster.

But Broughton has claimed that it will take a very sizable offer for the Championship side to consider a sale in the upcoming transfer window.

The director of football praised the midfielder, claiming he has done more than enough to deserve the long-term contract that he received.

He has claimed that Wharton has smashed their pre-season expectations for his development and has highlighted his contract status as a prime example of the club’s transfer model working.

"Adam has done brilliant, we gave him a five-year contract and he has four years left," said Broughton, via LancsLive.

"He has really taken on board the messages that have been given to him by the coaches and that was reflected in his performances at the back end of the season.

"At the beginning of the year, we wanted to bring Tyler [Morton] in and allow Jake [Garrett] and Adam six to eight games in order so they wouldn't be left when Tyler goes back to Liverpool.

“Adam has smashed that now, he is on more than double and he has done that brilliantly.

"He is on a long-term contract, he is happy here and he is a Blackburn boy through and through.

“Ultimately, we have to be a player-trading club but it is now up to us, in communication with the player, to decide when is the right time for that player to move.

"It would take something unbelievable for that to happen this summer with Adam."

Blackburn narrowly missed out on a play-off place, finishing behind sixth place Sunderland by just goal difference.

Should Blackburn look to cash-in on Adam Wharton?

Wharton made 18 league appearances for Blackburn and grew in importance to the side as the season wore on.

The midfielder should now be seen as an essential member of the first team squad.

He has shown immense potential and there is a good reason why a number of Premier League sides are showing an interest in signing him.

However, Rovers hold all the cards due to his long-term contract and should look to hold on to the player beyond this summer as he will no doubt continue to increase his value if he can continue to improve at his current rate.