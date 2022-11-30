Greg Leigh makes Ipswich Town admission regarding fellow summer signing

Ipswich Town defender Greg Leigh has admitted he is happy to see teammate Leif Davis doing well this season despite the pair playing the same position.

Both players arrived at the club this summer and are options for the club at left-back/left-wing-back, but it is Davis who has gone on to firmly establish himself as first choice.

Leigh, meanwhile, has been out of action since September through injury, forced to watch on from the side-lines whilst Davis has done so.

Despite that, though, Leigh insists he is happy to see his teammate doing well, and suggests it is a team effort at Ipswich this season, rather than about any individuals.

“It’s been really nice to see him progress through the season,” Leigh told BBC Radio Suffolk, via BBC Sport.

“Now he’s racking up more and more assists, but he’s a team-mate – and a mate as well – and our relationship is going from strength to strength like everyone in the squad is.

“We’ve got a goal for the whole season, as opposed to just two players and this game and that game.

Think you know everything about Ipswich Town? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 CLUB HISTORY: IPSWICH WERE FOUNDED IN 1878 TRUE FALSE

“We’ve seen players that have been in the stands for one game and then starting the next.

“Me, I just focus on helping of the team when I am on the pitch, regardless of whether I’m starting or coming on, and it’s a pleasure to see whoever is playing do well.”

It has been a good environment for both sides to come into at Portman Road and a currently sit 2nd in the League One standings.

The Tractor Boys next face Fleetwood Town in action on Friday night.

The Verdict

As Greg Leigh discusses, as a whole, Ipswich Town have a clear goal for this season. That is surely promotion.

If they are going to achieve that, all of their squad are going to play a part at some stage.

As such, it doesn’t necessarily matter who is playing week in and week out, it matters that the squad are all together and unified.

It’s easier said than done to create such an environment, but, going off of these comments, it appears Kieran McKenna has done so at Portman Road.