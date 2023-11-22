With 19 different clubs on his career resumé, Greg Halford has definitely been around the block, and for the most part was a very solid and reliable Championship player.

Starting his career as a promising youngster at Colchester United, where he was capped for the England under-20's squad, one of the biggest teams Halford played for was Sunderland, who he joined in 2007.

During his appearance on the Undr The Cosh podcast, Halford revealed that Sunderland first wanted to sign him before the January transfer window opened in 2006, with then-Black Cats chairman Niall Quinn asking the defender about his plans in the transfer window after Colchester faced the Wearsiders at the Stadium of Light - a match that finished 3-1 to the hosts.

Sunderland at the time were in the relegation zone of the Championship but had just appointed Roy Keane as manager in recent weeks, but they would eventually turn the tide and be promoted back to the Premier League that very same season.

Their status as a second tier club in mid-season though counted against Sunderland in the race for Halford, as he eventually joined Reading of the Premier League, who shelled out £2.5 million - a club record fee at the time - to bring the 22-year-old to the Royals.

Playing just three times in half a season under Steve Coppell though, Halford was soon on the move in the summer, and it was Sunderland who came back in for his services, securing his services for £3.5 million and making sure he remained in the top flight.

What has Greg Halford said on his Sunderland transfer move?

Despite Sunderland's persistence eventually paying off, it was a switch that failed to work out for Halford - and that may have been something to do with the fact that he did not want to move in the first place.

"I had a call from the director of football Nicky Hammond and he said 'We've had an offer from Sunderland, we're considering it, what are your thoughts?'" Halford told the Undr The Cosh podcast.

And I was like 'Look, I'm on holiday, it took be back a little bit, because being a record signing I wasn't expecting to move anytime soon.

"I come back from the holiday, go in to the training ground, do a bit of training with James Harper, and Coppell was there one day and pulled me in and he was like 'Look, what do you want to do?' and I said I've got unfinished business here, I'm your record signing, I don't want to go anywhere.

"And he was like 'Fine, done, we'll stick at that', and then a week later Nicky Hammond called my agent and said 'We're going to accept this, you're going to be third-choice right-back', and as soon as he said I was going to be third-choice I was on the next flight to Newcastle."

How did Greg Halford's time at Sunderland go?

Halford went on to reiterate that he didn't really want to move to Sunderland, but with Reading set to make an unlikely profit on his services and the fact he was going to be getting little to no minutes at the Madejski Stadium, the defender reluctantly moved on.

He featured sporadically in the first half of the 2007-08 season for the Black Cats and was sent off twice, but by the end of the January transfer window he was loaned out to Charlton Athletic of the Championship, and then he returned to the second tier for the entire 2008-09 campaign with Sheffield United - again on loan.

Halford didn't play another game for Sunderland in the end but got himself another Premier League move in 2009 to Wolves, and he will look back on his career and not look at his time in the North East too fondly - Sunderland fans probably won't like to hear his admission of not wanting the transfer either.