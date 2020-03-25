Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Greg Halford at striker’, ‘His exit’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on Billy Davies debate

Published

6 mins ago

on

Billy Davies is a man who continues to divide opinions amongst Nottingham Forest fans despite leaving the City Ground over six years ago.

After spells in charge of Motherwell, Preston North End and Derby County, the Scot became Forest’s manager in 2008/09 following the departure of Colin Calderwood.

Davies was to steady the ship at the City Ground and keep Forest up, in what was their first season back in the Championship, and after spending big the following summer, the Reds just missed out on promotion.

And, after missing out on promotion via the play-offs for the second year running in 2010/11, Davies was on his way out after being replaced by Steve McClaren.

20 months later, though, Davies was reappointed by the East Midlands club, where he was tasked with helping them get their promotion push back on track.

They narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs to Leicester City, and a season later following a 5-0 defeat to Derby County, Davies was on his bike once again.

Here, in a time for reflection during a lengthy EFL break, we take a look at Forest fans’ favourite memories of Davies on Trentside…

