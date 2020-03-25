‘Greg Halford at striker’, ‘His exit’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans weigh in on Billy Davies debate

Billy Davies is a man who continues to divide opinions amongst Nottingham Forest fans despite leaving the City Ground over six years ago.

After spells in charge of Motherwell, Preston North End and Derby County, the Scot became Forest’s manager in 2008/09 following the departure of Colin Calderwood.

Davies was to steady the ship at the City Ground and keep Forest up, in what was their first season back in the Championship, and after spending big the following summer, the Reds just missed out on promotion.

And, after missing out on promotion via the play-offs for the second year running in 2010/11, Davies was on his way out after being replaced by Steve McClaren.

20 months later, though, Davies was reappointed by the East Midlands club, where he was tasked with helping them get their promotion push back on track.

They narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs to Leicester City, and a season later following a 5-0 defeat to Derby County, Davies was on his bike once again.

Here, in a time for reflection during a lengthy EFL break, we take a look at Forest fans’ favourite memories of Davies on Trentside…

Just any giant clap or fist pump to the away end before/after a game — Gary (@RedDogGary) March 25, 2020

His exit — ForestFlyer (@Paul_1_9_7_4) March 25, 2020

When he was sacked — Alex Islip (@AlexNFFCIslip) March 25, 2020

WBA away. Thought we were going back to the promised land after that. Screwed over by having two clubs with monster budgets (NUFC & WBA) so we couldn’t compete. If we’d have signed either Best, Adam, Pratley or Whittingham we’d have gone up (maybe if we signed Bale as well 😂😉) — Kyle Kirkland (@KyleKirkland92) March 25, 2020

Him leaving. — Wayne Richardson (@wrichardson98) March 25, 2020

Lewis McGugan walking from one side of the pitch to the further corner away as HES about to be substituted. Classic time wasting tactics — welchy19 (@19welchy) March 25, 2020

Greg halford as striker — LM (@weallagreenffc) March 25, 2020

