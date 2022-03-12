Greg Docherty makes admission about Hull City’s season run-in

Hull City have enjoyed a very gradual adaptation process back in the Championship this season, there have been some nervy moments but on the whole it has been a resounding success.

With ten games remaining the Tigers have a 13 point cushion on the relegation zone and will be hoping to extend that gap to avoid any anxiety going into the final few weeks of the campaign.

Shota Arveladze has overseen two wins, two draws and five losses since replacing Grant McCann in the dugout and will need a positive end to the season to convince supporters that he is capable of leading them forward next season.

Midfield engine roomer Greg Docherty explained how Hull will approach the closing exchanges when he spoke to HullLive.

He said: “We’ve got ten games to impress and stake a claim going forwards, it’s getting to that stage of the season where summer is coming and if you want to be a part of it, you’ve got to push on and dig deep. We’ve got a big ten games coming up and I feel we’re ready for it.

“We’re a good honest group, and I feel as if we shot ourselves in the foot against West Brom, with the two goals that we gave away, but Saturday (trip to Birmingham City) is massive for us – it’s a big week coming up for us with three games, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to put that behind us.”

If it was not for points deductions to Derby County and Reading, Hull would still be in the thick of a relegation battle and that should serve as a reminder heading into the summer and next season.

The Verdict

In all three EFL divisions this season, for the most part, the teams at the bottom end of the table have been very poor and we could see some survive with very low points totals compared to recent years.

Hull have picked up 37 points from 36 games, and will be eyeing the 50 point mark to prove themselves as capable second tier fodder ahead of a very intriguing summer transfer window.

Docherty has made the step up a division seamlessly, along with a handful of his team-mates, although significant investment will be required to ensure that the Tigers are not amongst the favourites for the drop at the beginning of next season.