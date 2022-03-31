Greg Cunningham update emerges ahead of Preston North End’s meeting with Derby

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed that Greg Cunningham is in contention to feature for the club in their showdown with Derby County this weekend.

The defender has not featured for the Lilywhites since their 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town in February.

Cunningham picked up a calf injury during this clash and recently suffered a setback in his road to recovery from this issue.

In the absence of the 31-year-old, Preston have struggled with their consistency in the Championship.

Whereas Lowe’s side were able to pick up victories in their clashes with Peterborough United and AFC Bournemouth, their progress has recently been hindered by defeats to Reading and Luton Town.

Having suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Hatters before the international break, Preston will be determined to deliver a positive response to this display at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Lilywhites will need to be at their very best in this fixture as the Rams have only suffered one home defeat since the turn of the year.

Ahead of this fixture, Lowe has shared an update on Cunningham.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Preston’s official Twitter account) about the left-back, Lowe said: “There’s only really Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen out at the moment, so that’s another headache for me this week selection wise!

“Greg [Cunningham] has been training all week and so he’s back in contention.”

The Verdict

This is unquestionably a boost as Cunningham clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for Preston in Saturday’s meeting with the Rams.

The full-back has made 214 Championship appearances during his career and will be determined to help his side secure a positive result on their travels.

If Cunningham is fit enough to start in this game, he may be drafted in as a replacement for Ali McCann who was deployed on the left-hand side of the pitch against Luton.

By producing an encouraging display this weekend, Cunningham will bolster his chances of featuring regularly in the second-tier in the closing stages of the season.