Greg Cunningham speaks out ahead of Preston North End’s big clash with Blackpool

There is a huge game set to take place in the Championship this weekend, as Preston North End will face off against Blackpool in a Lancashire derby.

Both sides might harbour some slight play-off hopes, with PNE of the two the current closest to the top six. However, both have had ups and downs already this season and with both having modest budgets compared to the rest of the division.

The game itself though matters plenty to fans of both clubs and Greg Cunningham of North End is only too aware of that, as he told the Lancashire Evening Post that it is ‘THE derby’ and that his side have ‘unfinished business’ meaning they’ll want to put in a good performance after last time around.

The last time the two clubs played off against each other at Bloomfield Road, it was the Seasiders who came away the victors. At home, they sealed an emphatic 2-0 win over the Lilywhites and had bragging rights for several months. Although PNE did manage to claim victory on their own home patch in the very last fixture between the two, Cunningham feels there is still work to be done now at Blackpool’s ground this weekend.

Cunningham is all too aware of the importance of victory in this fixture too. Having been with the club for two different spells and played in over 150 games for the side, he knows the club well and their longing to get the better of their rivals in this fixture and he appears determined to do so at the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, he said: “The fixture itself is self explanatory, it is the derby and we want to make sure that we put in a performance that justifies that and we send our fans home happy. Derby games are unpredictable because players understand how much it means to the fans and how much it means to the club. You have to be emotional, we’re human beings at the end of the day, but you have to control that.

“You could say we have unfinished business there with the result last time and it’s important we rock up and put in that performance.”

The Verdict

Greg Cunningham knows that he and the rest of his side will have to be at their best on Saturday because both clubs will be gunning for the three points and the bragging rights.

Last season, the points were shared in terms of PNE winning at home and Blackpool claiming the win at Bloomfield Road. This year, North End will be eyeing a win on the Seasiders’ doorstep and will feel they can get one based on their position in the table compared to Blackpool’s.

PNE though have struggled themselves at times this season and have been fairly inconsistent. After an emphatic 3-2 win over Norwich, fans probably felt the club were ready to start winning regularly. Instead, they then went on to lose against Bristol City and Stoke before then claiming another victory over Huddersfield.

Blackpool have also been hard to beat at times and even saw off Watford 3-1 in their last five games but are right near the relegation zone. This fixture then could certainly go either way between North End and the Seasiders.