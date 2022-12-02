Greg Berhalter issues Josh Sargent fitness update that will concern Norwich City

The US men’s national team head coach Greg Berhalter has issued a fitness update on Josh Sargent ahead of the team’s World Cup clash with the Netherlands.

The Norwich City striker was substituted on the 77th minute in the side’s 1-0 win over Iran earlier this week.

An injury concern saw him taken off early in the game, with the US needing a win to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

Berhalter has confirmed that the forward will be given a run-out in training ahead of Saturday’s game against the Dutch.

Sargent will be hoping to prove his fitness in order to compete in the Last 16 tie that will no doubt be the biggest game in his career so far.

“We’re going to test him in training later. I’m sure he’ll have that mindset,” said Berhalter, via Paddy Davitt.

Think you know everything about Norwich City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Josh Sargent scored this season? 5 7 9 11

A right ankle issue has proven to be the concern following the win over Iran.

Dean Smith will be keeping a close eye on the fitness of one of his star players, with the Canaries set to return to action next weekend.

He will be hoping Sargent will be available for the Canaries’ clash with Swansea City on 10 December.

The Verdict

It is entirely possible that Sargent will rush himself back in order to make the starting lineup this weekend.

Such is the magnitude of the occasion, the striker will want to play on the biggest stage even if it is to his detriment regarding his club career.

Smith will be hoping that there are no long-term consequences for his fitness through this process.

Sargent has proven an important player this season, with his nine goals helping propel the team to 5th in the Championship table going into the World Cup break.