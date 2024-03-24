Highlights Middlesbrough's final eight games are crucial for their play-off hopes.

Keeping Hackney & van den Berg is key to Boro's success.

Potential permanent signing of Greenwood from Leeds for £1.5m.

Middlesbrough are still in the mix for a play-off place this season.

However, the Teesside outfit will need an impressive final eight games of the campaign to earn another top six finish.

Michael Carrick guided the team to a fourth place position in his first year in charge of Boro, but missed out on promotion after a play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City.

It has been a disappointing season for the Riverside club, having been unable to kick-on after their loss to the Sky Blues last summer.

This summer could represent an opportunity for Middlesbrough to make some improvements to their first team squad.

Here we look at the dream transfer moves the club could pursue that they could make at the end of the campaign…

Hackney and Rav van den Berg stay

Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg have both been linked with moves away from Middlesbrough in the last few months.

The midfielder has been a standout talent under Carrick, and is one of the club’s most valuable assets.

It has been reported that Premier League sides have been scouting his performances, with West Ham mentioned as a potential destination.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman is attracting interest from the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton and Bournemouth, among others.

Van den Berg has also performed quite well in his debut season for Boro, and at 19, still has a lot of potential to improve even further.

Given both have contracts until 2027, the club should be in no rush to sell and can hold out for large fees to be convinced otherwise.

Unless offers in the region of £15-20 million arrive, then it would be a dream summer for Middlesbrough to hold onto two key players.

Sam Greenwood improves and signs from Leeds

Sam Greenwood is currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Leeds United, but the club has an option to make that deal permanent.

It has been reported that it will cost just £1.5 million to secure the 22-year-old beyond his loan spell.

This is a relatively low sum, and the player still has a lot of potential to improve further, and could be worth a lot more than £1.5 million in the future; he needs to show an improvement in the short-term, but the long-term potential is all there.

This could prove a shrewd long-term acquisition, and he already knows the team well, so he shouldn’t have to worry about any difficult transition issues either.

Despite not being wholly convincing, it might be a risk worth taking for Boro if the wages are right.

New striker replaces Josh Coburn, who sources loan

Injuries have impacted Josh Coburn’s season, but even still he remains a secondary option in Carrick’s squad. The forward has not shown the potential to be a regular starter that can provide consistent goals.

Josh Coburn 2023/24 stats - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.45 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.08 Assists 0.09 Expected Assists (xAG) 0.14 npxG + xAG 0.37 Shot-creating actions 1.45

It may not be time to consider cashing in on the 21-year-old, even though that could raise funds to then afford a new star forward. Another loan away from the club could be quite beneficial next season just to kick the youngster on if Boro still feel he can offer something longer term.

A new striker to replace him in the squad would be needed, though, and someone who could realistically deliver 15+ goals to fire Boro into the top-six contention over longer periods of a season.