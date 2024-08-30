This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Isaac Schmidt from FC St. Gallen, with the full-back set to join the club on deadline day.

Interest was first revealed via Swiss outlet Blick before Mike McGrath of The Telegraph then outlined that Leeds are close to an agreement for the versatile defender, who can operate at both left and right-back.

Given that Firpo is the only specialist left-sided full-back on Leeds' books, that is an obvious area of concern, as Daniel Farke and the club have highlighted. Depth is evidently needed there, and although Max Wöber looks set to remain in West Yorkshire, and Pascal Struijk has also deputised there, a natural full-back would allow for the pair to stay centrally in their preferred role of centre-back.

Schmidt has been on the books at St. Gallen since the summer of 2022 and has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026. Sky Sports Germany's Patrick Berger has revealed that the clubs are in advanced negotiations regarding a fee of around €3 million with add-ons and that the Whites have beaten Werder Bremen to his signature in the process.

Although he looks set to sign, it has been confirmed that he is to start in the Europa Conference League play-off game against Trabzonspor, in which he also scored the opener.

Isaac Schmidt's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (29/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Team Vaud U-21 64 20 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 15 0 1 FC St. Gallen 108 7 10

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is delighted that Leeds are addressing a problem area before the window closes and expects Schmidt's adaptability to come in handy over the course of the season.

He said: "I think Leeds have needed a back up full-back for some time now, knowing the injury issues that are likely to crop up with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, and maybe even Jayden Bogle as well.

"So, adding one in is obvious to me and has been obvious to Farke for some time. In particular, I think a left-back is needed. Signing someone as good as Isaac Schmidt makes a lot of sense.

"He's more than good enough to play in the Championship, as he has been playing at a really high level in the Swiss Super League for a while. With that said, he would be able to compete with Junior Firpo for a place, if not pushing to start.

"He's got the potential to overtake Firpo in the pecking order, especially if Firpo leaves next summer. His contract is into the final year now and we don't know what is going to happen with him.

"It's nice to see the club investing long-term to plan for that eventuality. As for now, Schmidt's versatility is really important to us. It's quite a big green flag knowing that he's able to cover a lot of positions.

"He's not just here to play at left-back. That could be good for a variety of different formations at Leeds as well. Farke dabbled with a three at the back in pre-season, and I know he'd fit in there as well."

What Isaac Schmidt may bring to Leeds

It’s no secret that Farke wants more competition for the left-back role, as Firpo is the only specialist senior option at the club, with Sam Byram filling in there for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

The likes of Cody Drameh and Jamie Shackleton were also utilised there last term, but have both exited the club, whilst Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, and Connor Roberts' departures have also left Leeds short of full-back options.

Much like Byram and Dallas, the Swiss full-back is versatile enough to play on either side of the back line and has operated largely as a left-back in his career, despite being right-footed.

He has the pace and engine to dominate the flank, which should provide something a bit different to Byram if he comes into the side, given the 30-year-old's lack of athleticism.

Despite being right-footed, more of his career has been at left-back, meaning he may be adept at the width-holding role that Firpo provides, even when playing off of his weaker side at left-back.