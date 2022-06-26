Greek club join race for Birmingham City target

Birmingham City target Przemyslaw Placheta has drawn interest from Greek club AEK Athens with Norwich City looking to sell following their relegation to the Championship.

Reports in Poland have suggested that Placheta could be heading to Greek Super League side AEK Athens as they look strengthen their side ahead of the upcoming season.

Their latest report on Placheta comes shortly after claims that Birmingham City are among a number of Championship clubs interested in signing Placheta, with suggestions that the Blues could look towards striking a loan to buy deal with Norwich.

Placheta missed the start of Norwich’s 2021/22 Premier League campaign due to Covid. He made five consecutive starts under Dean Smith in December and January but was named in the starting line-up for a Premier League fixture only once in the final months of the campaign.

Having joined the Canaries in 2020 from Slask Wroclaw in Poland, Placheta has failed to nail down a regularly starting slot with the Norfolk side having made just 38 appearances over the last two seasons.

This latest report could be a blow to Birmingham City who are in desperate need of players, with just 13 senior players contracted for next season along with a takeover looming in the background.

The Verdict

This news is clearly a blow to Lee Bowyer and Birmingham City as the club find themselves in a difficult position off the pitch.

Continuing losses and a small squad means that club is already playing catch up when it comes to recruitment, which will not be the place Lee Bowyer wanted the club to be in after a poor end to last season.

That being said, they will need to make their move soon as they look to try and convince the winger to move to St Andrews amid interest from clubs in Europe.