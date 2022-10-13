Greaves in: The best Hull City 5-a-side team from the current squad – Do you agree?

Hull City have had a difficult campaign so far and will be hoping that form can pick up soon and they can start climbing the table.

The Tigers find themselves towards the relegation zone at the moment in the standings, and they’ll want to be pulling away from that sooner rather than later.

Moving away from the seriousness of the league standings, though, we’ve taken a look at what a 5-a-side team might look like if Hull entered one with their current squad…

Nathan Baxter – GK

Goalkeeper is probably the easiest choice as you can just go with Hull’s current number 1, Nathan Baxter.

He’s come into the side this season at the expense of Matt Ingram and you’d expect the 5-a-side team to reflect that as well for the Tigers.

Jacob Greaves – CB

Greaves has been subject to transfer interest during his time at Hull but he remains a Tigers player and we’d have him as our defender in this side.

You could get another centre-back in but that’s always quite defensive for 5-a-side and it allows us to get more players up the pitch.

Jean Michael Seri – CM

Seri is a very capable midfielder with a good engine and you need that in small sided games, with players needing to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

For that reason, we think Seri would be a very good option for any side in a 5-a-side game.

Benjamin Tetteh – CM

Tetteh has some creative talents and you also need that in 5-a-side with games quite often high-scoring and sometimes decided by the odd goal.

Tetteh has a couple of assists already this season in the Championship and you’d think he’d add to that playing 5-a-side.

Oscar Estupinan – ST

A pretty obvious choice.

He’s started the season really well and is a player that would give any defence nightmares at 5-a-side as he does in 11-a-side in the Championship.

He’s Hull’s leading light and would be in a small sided game as well.