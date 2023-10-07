Highlights Hull City has had a strong start to the 2023/24 Championship season, sitting at the top end of the table with only one loss in nine games.

Liam Rosenior is in his first full season as the club's manager and made necessary changes to the squad in the summer, which have proven successful.

Five of Hull's best players, including Jean Michael Seri, Aaron Connolly, Ozan Tufan, Regan Slater, and Jacob Greaves, are predicted to have transfer values ranging from £1.5 million to £10 million.

It has been an excellent start to the 2023/24 Championship season for Hull City.

The Tigers find themselves sitting at the top end of the table after only losing one of their opening nine league games of the season.

This is Liam Rosenior’s first full season in charge of the club, after coming in midway through last season.

The Hull boss made changes that were necessary when he became the club’s manager, but it wasn’t until the summer that he made changes to the playing squad.

The changes, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, seemed to have worked, as the club sits in the play-off places.

So, with January not a million miles away and possible changes on the horizon once again, here at Football League World, we have predicted the transfer value of Hull’s five best players…

Jean Michael Seri: £1.5 million

Seri joined the Tigers in the summer of 2022 and was an important player in Rosenior’s midfield as the club successfully battled away from relegation.

The 32-year-old has continued to be one again this season, showing his worth with his experience.

Seri may not be the most exciting player, but he does a job for Rosenior in the middle of the park and will no doubt be considered an important player.

At his age, he is not going to be someone with a large sell-on value, so here we are predicting the player to be worth around £1.5 million.

Aaron Connolly: £3.5 million

The final player who could be considered one of Hull's best players is striker Aaron Connolly.

The 23-year-old joined in the summer from Brighton & Hove Albion at what was believed to be a fairly low price. So, given his start to his Hull career, it could be argued that the player is worth a lot more than that now.

Connolly has scored five goals in his opening nine Championship games, and with him seemingly getting better and better, we have predicted the forward to be worth around £3.5 million now.

Ozan Tufan: £4 million

Tufan joined Hull in the 2022 summer transfer window, and while there was a change of manager, the midfielder continued to be an important member of the team.

Last season, Tufan scored eight goals in the Championship, helping the Tigers stay in the second tier for another season.

Rosenior changed his playing squad in the summer but kept Tufan as a part of his team, and the player has repaid his faith by scoring four goals in five games this season.

The 28-year-old seems to be having a growing influence on this team when he is playing and, therefore, could be considered one of their important players.

Tufan has done his market value no harm given his start to the season, so we have predicted the midfielder to be valued at the £4 million mark.

Regan Slater: £5 million

Slater has been on the books at Hull for around 18 months now, after joining from Sheffield United in January 2022.

Slater, who can operate in wide areas as well as central ones, was very important for the Tigers last season, as he was in the goals and assists column.

The midfielder has taken that form into this new season, as he’s continued to be very important in Rosenior’s plans.

The 24-year-old is an exciting presence in their midfield, and someone who seems capable of getting even better under the right management. Therefore, with his ability on show now and what he is capable of doing, we are predicting Slater to have a transfer value of around £5 million.

Jacob Greaves: £10 million

The first player in this list is defender Jacob Greaves, as he is considered to be an important player for Hull.

Greaves has come through the ranks at Hull, and since breaking into the first team in the 2020/21 season, he has been a constant presence.

The 23-year-old has been really important for Hull in the last couple of seasons, as they have kept their Championship status. So, with him growing as a defender and being important for the club, we have predicted that Greaves will have a valuation of around £10 million.