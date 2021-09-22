‘Great work by all involved’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react as fresh player agreement struck

Huddersfield Town have reached a fresh agreement with Lewis O’Brien, with the midfielder signing a new three-year contract with the club.

O’Brien’s current deal at the John Smith’s Stadium was entering its final months and, although the club had the option to extend that by a further year, they’ve targeted the long-term.

It’s now been confirmed by the club that the 22-year-old has signed a new three-year deal, which sees him through until the summer of 2025.

Carlos Corberan has elevated O’Brien’s game in the last year with a high-tempo brand of football suited to the midfielder. He scored three goals and registered three assists last season, standing out in a difficult campaign.

Already, O’Brien has a goal and an assist to his name in the 2021/22 campaign, contributing to a positive start to the season for the Terriers.

That comes after a summer of speculation where Leeds United were hot on the heels of the midfielder, looking to strike a transfer agreement. Phil Hodgkinson recently revealed that Town knocked back a £13m package for O’Brien from the Premier League side.

As you might expect, then, the Huddersfield fans are delighted with this news:

