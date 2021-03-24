Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Great to see’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player fitness update

Published

7 mins ago

on

After a month on the sidelines, it seems as though Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is now making welcome progress towards a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder has not featured for the Owls since being forced off during his side’s 3-0 defeat away to Brentford on the 24th February with an ankle injury.

Now however, it seems as though the 20-year-old is making good progress with his recovery from that setback.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Sheffield Wednesday’s official account revealed that the former Manchester City is now back in training with the Owls, including two pictures of Dele-Bashiru going through his routine.

Prior to his injury, Dele-Bashiru had made 13 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday after joining from Manchester City’s youth setup last summer, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Owls fans appeared delighted with this latest update on his fitness.

Here, we take a look at how some of those Wednesday fans reacted to that post on Dele-Bashiru.


