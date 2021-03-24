‘Great to see’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player fitness update

After a month on the sidelines, it seems as though Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is now making welcome progress towards a return to action for Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder has not featured for the Owls since being forced off during his side’s 3-0 defeat away to Brentford on the 24th February with an ankle injury.

Now however, it seems as though the 20-year-old is making good progress with his recovery from that setback.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, Sheffield Wednesday’s official account revealed that the former Manchester City is now back in training with the Owls, including two pictures of Dele-Bashiru going through his routine.

Good to see @fisayodele6_ back out on the training pitches at Middlewood Road 😁#swfc pic.twitter.com/GvWX1GbmW5 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 23, 2021

Prior to his injury, Dele-Bashiru had made 13 appearances in all competitions for Wednesday after joining from Manchester City’s youth setup last summer, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Owls fans appeared delighted with this latest update on his fitness.

Here, we take a look at how some of those Wednesday fans reacted to that post on Dele-Bashiru.

Great to see 🦉 — kezza🦉 (@k3zz4x) March 23, 2021

Interested to see how DM utilises him. Bags of potential. — Jonathan cundy (@factmancundy) March 23, 2021

Good to have him back, the lads a beast 👊🏻 — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) March 23, 2021

come out of maths and see this absolutely beautiful tweet — matt. (@mattttswfc) March 23, 2021

Imagine this guy in league one — L u k e (@lvke__) March 23, 2021

I’d rather imagine him in the championship. 😂 — Owlsfan94 (@Owlsfan941) March 23, 2021

Pleased for him that he is no longer injured and returning to fitness but I think he is a long way off the first team, every time I have seen him play he has looked so far out of his depth, like a rabbit in the headlights. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) March 23, 2021