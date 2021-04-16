‘Great to see’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Derby County face another huge game in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Friday night, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams have won just one of their last ten games, and go into the match one place and four points clear of the relegation zone, but having played two games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

Blackburn meanwhile, go into the game having won just once in their last 15 outings, meaning this may be a decent opportunity for Wayne Rooney’s side to pick up a vital three points in the relegation battle.

Perhaps with that in mind, Rooney has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that lost to promotion-bound Norwich last time out, as Nathan Byrne, Matt Clarke and Louie Sibley replace Kornell MacDonald and Colin Kazim-Richards – who both drop to the bench – and Teden Mengi, who misses out on the matchday squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Derby fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rams supporters had to say.

I’m hoping that’s Roberts, Jozwiak and Lawrence as a licence to roam front 3. — ManxRam (@manx_ram) April 16, 2021

Great to see Clarke and Byrne back🐏🐏🐏🐏🐏👌 — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) April 16, 2021

Happy with Clarke, but no Kazim?.. — RamseyElCarnero🐏 (@RamseyTheRam2) April 16, 2021

Clarke and Byrne 😍😍😍 — Hayden 🇪🇸 (@haydenland_) April 16, 2021

Can’t score goals? No problem, just don’t play a striker — Lewis (@LewisJubb) April 16, 2021

Clarkeeeeee don’t mind the attack just a worry not striker — Lucy Dolby (@Lucy1Dolby) April 16, 2021

Who’s gonna score a goal — js (@_jsoutar) April 16, 2021

decent team but why is colin on the bench — George Gall 🇪🇸 (@dcfcgally) April 16, 2021