Blackburn Rovers

‘Great to see’ – Plenty of Derby fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County face another huge game in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Friday night, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

The Rams have won just one of their last ten games, and go into the match one place and four points clear of the relegation zone, but having played two games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

Blackburn meanwhile, go into the game having won just once in their last 15 outings, meaning this may be a decent opportunity for Wayne Rooney’s side to pick up a vital three points in the relegation battle.

Perhaps with that in mind, Rooney has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that lost to promotion-bound Norwich last time out, as Nathan Byrne, Matt Clarke and Louie Sibley replace Kornell MacDonald and Colin Kazim-Richards – who both drop to the bench – and Teden Mengi, who misses out on the matchday squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Derby fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rams supporters had to say.


