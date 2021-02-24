Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Great to see’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Watford match

Blackburn Rovers will be desperately looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday night, as they host Watford at Ewood Park.

Four straight defeats have seen Tony Mowbray’s side drop into the bottom half of the Championship table, ten points adrift of the play-off places, meaning their hopes of breaking into the top six this season are now under serious pressure.

Watford meanwhile, go into the game third in the standings, only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference, having lost just one of their last nine games.

With both having suffered injuries in or since Rovers’ 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Jacob Davenport and Sam Gallagher are replaced in the starting XI by Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell respectively, while Barry Douglas and Bradley Dack come in for Amari’i Bell and Ben Brereton, who both drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, with Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala both still out through injury, young on-loan pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Taylor Harwood-Bellis once again make up the host’s central defensive pairing, while right-back Dan Pike and striker Connor McBride have been called up from the Under 23s side to make up the numbers on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


