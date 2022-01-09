‘Great to see’ – Many Coventry City fans react to player’s performance in FA Cup victory over Derby County

Coventry City ensured that their name would be in the hat for the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at home to Derby County.

Both teams opted to name a strong starting XI for the clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena in what proved to be a competitive match in the Midlands.

The Sky Blues edged ahead in the 42nd minute when Dom Hyam nodded past Ryan Allsop in the Derby goal, meeting a pinpoint lofted corner from Todd Kane.

Both sides had good opportunities to add a second of the game and change the complex, however, Coventry held out for a 1-0 victory.

Playing a rare game for the Sky Blues, Jordan Shipley enjoyed just his second start of the season.

The 24-year-old proved to be a thorn in the side of the Derby defence, with his intelligence and attacking drive bringing excitement to Coventry’s forward play.

It remains to be seen what January has in store for Shipley, but after yesterday’s display, he may have some suitors if his future is destined to be away from Coventry.

Here, we take a look at how Coventry fans reacted to Shipley’s performance against the Rams yesterday…

Well done, Shipperz! Great seeing you back on the pitch! — Tom Sharman (@Tom_Sh4rman) January 8, 2022

You are valued by the faithful Jord, don’t forget that. ##PUSB 💪🏼 — Rob F (@AintNoGrave79) January 8, 2022

Great to see you playing today. Good performance too. — Pete Dudgeon 🇮🇪 (@PeteDudgeon1) January 8, 2022

So good to see you out there Shippers!! One of our own 💙💙💙 — rach 🦋 (@rachenclaw) January 8, 2022

You done a fabulous job Jordan 👍 good to see you out there 💙 — Susie Dunn #PUSB💙 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚽️ #MH (@susie351975) January 9, 2022

Well done. Great to see you in first team again. Hope you enjoyed it sir ! — Andrew Turrall (@tuzza_snr) January 8, 2022

Good to see you back playing Jordan pic.twitter.com/BNh7n0tk74 — SkyBlueFansTV (@SkyBlueFansTV1) January 8, 2022