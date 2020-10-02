‘Great to see!’ – Many Charlton fans react as Sandgaard and Bowyer meet

Charlton Athletic fans have certainly been through the mill in recent months but there is hope that they can now put that behind them and have a good season.

The Addicks have been waiting for some time to get their ownership sorted and finally did so last week with Thomas Sandgaard confirming his purchase of the club.

He’s made plenty of noises on social media about getting the side up the football pyramid, too, and about signing players and Lee Bowyer will be hoping there are a few more names he can sign between now and the two deadlines in place this month for non-domestic and domestic deals.

Indeed, discussions will be well underway and Charlton shared photos of the first physical meeting between the pair and Steve Gallen since Sandgaard’s takeover on Twitter:

📸 @SandgaardThomas has arrived at Sparrows Lane to meet Lee Bowyer and Steve Gallen for the first time officially as Charlton owner 🤝 #cafc pic.twitter.com/vzMeePvQCI — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 2, 2020

They had, of course, met before but this is the first time since the ink dried on the takeover and fans have been rightly lapping up the images.

Let’s take a look at what has been said on social media:

