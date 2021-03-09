Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great to see’, ‘LJ type of player’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by return of long-term absentee

Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka featured for the U23s for the first time since his hamstring surgery as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United yesterday, which has left many supporters celebrating his return.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined through the entirety of Lee Johnson’s tenure having had an operation on a hamstring issue back in November.

Kimpioka has been in the Black Cats academy system since 2016 and has been a name that supporters have been excited about for some time – having made his debut back in 2018.

The Swedish forward has proven his quality in the final third already at senior level – bagging two goals and an assist in the 2018/19 EFL Trophy campaign and adding a goal from the bench in League One last term.

After months out due to injury, Kimpioka was back involved for the U23s yesterday as they took on Tyne-Wear rivals Newcastle.

Josh Hawkes put the Black Cats into the lead after nine minutes but Adam Wilson levelled two minutes later and the game would finish 1-1.

Kimpioka’s return was certainly one of the major talking points, however, and you feel Johnson will be keen to assess how he gets on with the U23s over the next few weeks.

The Sweden U21 international’s return seems to have excited fans of the North East club, with many taking to Twitter to celebrate when he was named among the starting XI.

Read their reaction here:


