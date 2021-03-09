‘Great to see’, ‘LJ type of player’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by return of long-term absentee

Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka featured for the U23s for the first time since his hamstring surgery as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United yesterday, which has left many supporters celebrating his return.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined through the entirety of Lee Johnson’s tenure having had an operation on a hamstring issue back in November.

Kimpioka has been in the Black Cats academy system since 2016 and has been a name that supporters have been excited about for some time – having made his debut back in 2018.

The Swedish forward has proven his quality in the final third already at senior level – bagging two goals and an assist in the 2018/19 EFL Trophy campaign and adding a goal from the bench in League One last term.

After months out due to injury, Kimpioka was back involved for the U23s yesterday as they took on Tyne-Wear rivals Newcastle.

𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒋𝒊'𝒔 🔙 📝 It's derby day for our Under-23s as they take on @NUFC at 1pm. Here's how Elliott Dickman's side line-up… #SAFC I #PL2 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 8, 2021

Josh Hawkes put the Black Cats into the lead after nine minutes but Adam Wilson levelled two minutes later and the game would finish 1-1.

Kimpioka’s return was certainly one of the major talking points, however, and you feel Johnson will be keen to assess how he gets on with the U23s over the next few weeks.

Was it Aiden McGeady or Charlie Wyke who have done these 15 things?

1 of 15 Born in April 1986 Aiden McGeady Charlie Wyke

The Sweden U21 international’s return seems to have excited fans of the North East club, with many taking to Twitter to celebrate when he was named among the starting XI.

Read their reaction here:

Kimpioka back could be good for first team if he gets back to form before his injury — Gaz Humble (@ftmgaz) March 8, 2021

Hope so LJ type of player — Ralph Lane (@Lane2ralphlane) March 8, 2021

Great to see Benji back, good luck lad, we’re routing for you. Now all you have to do is beat the Mags 🇵🇪 🤞 — Ann Coldwell (@ColdwellAnn) March 8, 2021

Benjiiiiiiiiii — Nigel Simpson 💙 (@S1mpson) March 8, 2021

BENJIII — LJ2 (@SAFCLJ2) March 8, 2021

Benji 👏 — Ralph Lane (@Lane2ralphlane) March 8, 2021

Go on the Benjjjjj — Ryan McCarthy (@IamSuckFake) March 8, 2021