‘Great to see’, ‘Fantastic’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving recent image of 23-y/o ahead of pre-season

Sunderland are looking as though they’ll be handed a welcome injury boost ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The club have recently revealed that Arbenit Xhemajli has returned to light training after a lengthy injury lay-off, which saw him miss the majority of last season.

The Black Cats endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as they missed out on promotion back into the Championship after a defeat to Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Xhemajli signed for Sunderland back in 2020, but the 23-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by since picking up a knee injury whilst on international duty with Kosovo.

He’ll be hoping he can make up for lost time when the new season gets underway, with Sunderland’s first match due to take place on Saturday 7th August against Wigan Athletic.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful took to social media to react to this recent update on Xhemajli ahead of the new League One season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

