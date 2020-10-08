‘Great to see’, ‘Clear pathway’ – These Coventry City fans react as player agreement confirmed

Coventry City have confirmed the signing of Aiden Finnegan, with the young midfielder agreeing a two-year contract with the club.

Welcome Aidan 👋 We are pleased to confirm the signing of Aidan Finnegan on a two-year-deal! #PUSB ➡ https://t.co/gslJ19VUje pic.twitter.com/nEpjUebkqH — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) October 8, 2020

The 17-year-old central midfielder, who has previously played for Birmingham City, has decided to move across the Midlands to join the Sky Blues, where he will originally link up with the U23 side.

Landing the teenager is seen as something of a coup for Coventry and coach Luke Tisdale told the club’s official site that Finnegan picked them over other options.

“He was sought after following his departure from Birmingham, so we’re delighted he’s chosen to join us and we’re looking forward to working with him during the next stage of his development.”

The challenge for Finnegan will be to push on and try to catch the eye of boss Mark Robins in training and games for the development side. Pleasingly for the youngster, and all academy lads, the Coventry chief has shown he is prepared to give players a chance if they impress.

News of Finnegan’s arrival went down well among the support, who see this as another player with potential to make an impact in the years to come.

