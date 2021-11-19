Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Great to hear’, ‘So refreshing’ – These Derby County fans react to update from key figure behind potential takeover

American businessman Chris Kirchner has reiterated his desire to buy Derby County, with the points deduction the club has been hit with not putting him off.

The Rams have been deducted a total of 21 points so far this season, meaning they are bottom of the league and 18 points from safety. Therefore, relegation to League One feels inevitable.

In the bigger picture though, a sale is the priority for Derby and Kirchner had been interested in doing a deal.

And, that remains the case, as he explained on Twitter in a lengthy post that his willingness to purchase the Rams is still there. Crucially, Kirchner also stated that the EFL are happy with the source of his income, which is one of the hurdles that’s needed to overcome the owners and directors test.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the Derby support, who are desperate for a new owner to come in. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to Kirchner’s message…


