“Great to hear” – Portsmouth fan pundit delivers verdict on deadline day agreement with Huddersfield

Portsmouth completed the signing of Josh Koroma from Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan deal on transfer deadline day.

The 23-year-old has been allowed to leave Huddersfield after only make three appearances in the Championship this season, being reunited with his former manager Danny Cowley.

It will be interesting to see how Koroma settles on the south-coast after struggling for form since his return from a serious knee injury last season.

In total, Koroma has scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 72 appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield, since joining from Leyton Orient in 2019.

He adds another option for Cowley in the final third, something that will go a long way for promotion push out of League One.

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Tom Chappell was very pleased with the addition of Koroma in an important area of the pitch.

Speaking to Football League World, Tom said: “It’s great to hear we’ve signed Koroma, Cowley was keen to get this over the line from his Huddersfield links.

“Koroma is a player who looks happy with the ball at his feet, likes to run at defenders, confident on the ball striking wise inside or outside the box and looks like he will become one of our set pieces takers as well.

“We only really have Michael Jacobs who can take set pieces that can actually profit from a goal or at least some movement from it.

“But, I’m really pleased and it’s a great addition with Cowley now having a squad with his fingerprints all over it and hopefully we can go and storm League One.”