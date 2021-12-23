‘Great to hear’, ‘Best Christmas present’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as key figure addresses

David Johnson has stated that son Brennan is ‘not for sale’ despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League in the January window.

The academy graduate has established himself as a regular for the Reds this season, with his performances in the Championship catching the eye.

Brentford are believed to have had a £10m offer for the player turned down, whilst reports claim West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are also interested in the 20-year-old, with Forest wanting double the Bees initial bid before they consider cashing in.

However, in response to a Forest fan that questioned whether £20m would be a good deal for the club, former player David appeared to hint at the club’s stance ahead of the window opening in the New Year.

“He’s NOT FOR SALE ( that will put a spanner in your debate ).”

As you would expect, that was an update that went down very well with the support, and here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from Twitter…

That's great to hear but if he doesn't sign a new contract and leaves for free next season that would not be great for us. Really hope he stays with us long term! Such a classy and intelligent player for one so young. — Rob (@rojomtl) December 22, 2021

This is the best Christmas present any #nffc fan could have! — Forest and Elite, What more is there to life? (@forest_elite) December 22, 2021

Players who aren't for sale get sold though. Signing a new contract, that would end the debate…… 👀👀 — Matt (@False_Alarm_) December 22, 2021

It’s a big compliment to him that these rumours are circulating, the sooner the new contract is signed the better 👍 — Mike…nffc (@nffcalways1) December 22, 2021

I would literally see no point in a January sale. Surely we get to the end of the season and see where we can get to? Brennan’s value is only going to go up, but without him for the rest of the season we won’t be going anywhere! — Gaz Ellis (@Gaz_nffc) December 22, 2021

Christmas has come early! — R (@Bruno4Naandes) December 22, 2021