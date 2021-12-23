Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

'Great to hear', 'Best Christmas present' – These Nottingham Forest fans react as key figure addresses

David Johnson has stated that son Brennan is ‘not for sale’ despite reports linking him with a move to the Premier League in the January window.

The academy graduate has established himself as a regular for the Reds this season, with his performances in the Championship catching the eye.

Brentford are believed to have had a £10m offer for the player turned down, whilst reports claim West Ham, Everton and Newcastle are also interested in the 20-year-old, with Forest wanting double the Bees initial bid before they consider cashing in.

However, in response to a Forest fan that questioned whether £20m would be a good deal for the club, former player David appeared to hint at the club’s stance ahead of the window opening in the New Year.

He's NOT FOR SALE ( that will put a spanner in your debate )."

As you would expect, that was an update that went down very well with the support, and here we look at some of the reaction to the comments from Twitter…


