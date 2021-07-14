Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great to have you on board’ – These Sheff Wed fans react as new signing sends message

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday beat Alfreton Town in a friendly yesterday evening with the likes of Olamide Shodipo making his debut for the club after joining on loan from Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The Owls have begun to dip into the transfer window in recent days with the likes of Shodipo arriving and fans will be hoping he can build on what was a good season at Oxford United last year with the Owls under Darren Moore.

Certainly, he seems determined to have an impact with him posting this message on social media after the 1-0 victory against the non-league side:

Naturally, Owls fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Shodipo’s message and it seems a fair few of them are excited about what they are going to see from the winger this season coming.

It’s a big move for him, and a big chance for him to show exactly what he can do:

