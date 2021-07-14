‘Great to have you on board’ – These Sheff Wed fans react as new signing sends message

Sheffield Wednesday beat Alfreton Town in a friendly yesterday evening with the likes of Olamide Shodipo making his debut for the club after joining on loan from Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The Owls have begun to dip into the transfer window in recent days with the likes of Shodipo arriving and fans will be hoping he can build on what was a good season at Oxford United last year with the Owls under Darren Moore.

Certainly, he seems determined to have an impact with him posting this message on social media after the 1-0 victory against the non-league side:

Good to play my first 45 minutes with the team. I’m very happy to sign here on loan and help push the club back to where it belongs! 🔵⚪️#swfc pic.twitter.com/y5CerD5M6r — Mide Shodipo (@midesho) July 14, 2021

Naturally, Owls fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Shodipo’s message and it seems a fair few of them are excited about what they are going to see from the winger this season coming.

It’s a big move for him, and a big chance for him to show exactly what he can do:

Another loanee I’m going to fall in love with that we wont buy https://t.co/Z1Yd8Utvoh — Jack Mason (@MasonJack04) July 14, 2021

Can see him being a reyt player for us. #swfc https://t.co/aBBm8SRtYh — OwlsMedia (@OwlsmediaCentre) July 14, 2021

Great to have you on board young man. All the best of luck sir. PS. Change your profile pic….. your an owl now mate. 🦉 — Darren Millar (@1969owl) July 14, 2021

Congrats brother 👌👌 all the best 👌👌👌 — Jacko (@JackWLA) July 14, 2021

Love you so much — 🦉🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) July 14, 2021

