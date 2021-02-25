Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Great, that will make all the difference!’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to striker update

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has confirmed that Jack Marriott is back in training and could be intention to feature against Luton Town.

Marriott, whose currently on a season-long loan from Derby County, has endured an injury-hit spell with the Owls following his temporary move from Pride Park back in October.

The striker featured heavily for Wednesday during the early parts of the campaign, but a calf problem saw the ex-Peterborough United man spent almost three months in the sidelines before returning as a late substitute in the Owls’ FA Cup tie at Everton at the end of January.

However, despite coming off the bench against Coventry three days later, Marriott hasn’t featured since the defeat at St Andrew’s and was involved in Wednesday’s game with Brentford last night.

But Marriott has been given the green light by Thompson in what could be a huge boost for the Hillsborough outfit, who’re three points from Championship safety and in desperate need of goals having failed to score in their previous three league outings.

