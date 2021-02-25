‘Great, that will make all the difference!’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to striker update

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has confirmed that Jack Marriott is back in training and could be intention to feature against Luton Town.

Marriott, whose currently on a season-long loan from Derby County, has endured an injury-hit spell with the Owls following his temporary move from Pride Park back in October.

The striker featured heavily for Wednesday during the early parts of the campaign, but a calf problem saw the ex-Peterborough United man spent almost three months in the sidelines before returning as a late substitute in the Owls’ FA Cup tie at Everton at the end of January.

However, despite coming off the bench against Coventry three days later, Marriott hasn’t featured since the defeat at St Andrew’s and was involved in Wednesday’s game with Brentford last night.

But Marriott has been given the green light by Thompson in what could be a huge boost for the Hillsborough outfit, who’re three points from Championship safety and in desperate need of goals having failed to score in their previous three league outings.

Here’s how the Wednesday faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the striker’s injury update:

Another change in selection and formation. Players must be totally confused as to who they are playing with or how they should be playing. Sides playing well usually have few changes in line up/tactics. NT doesnt know his best team/way of playing apart from not scoring — Andrew Sheppard (@fevowl) February 25, 2021

Great, that will make all the difference!!! — 🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) February 25, 2021

Send the lad back to derby,another poor signing. — WAWAW (@1867_Owl) February 25, 2021

Play him with Rhodes and hope for the best. 😜 — Liam Powell (@flash_aah) February 25, 2021

Cue Jack Marriott not in squad Saturday and same starting eleven as last night! — Ian (@IanSWFC80) February 25, 2021

Brilliant, can’t wait — Leon Hulme (@LeonHulme3) February 25, 2021

I’d be for it hopefully gives us something different https://t.co/pc4aximD0y — Adam 🦉 (@AdamSWFC_) February 25, 2021

Omg I can’t wait to see him back he makes Stevie May look like Ronaldinho https://t.co/h2nSrAtIqm — Pearce Gudgeon (@Pearceg97) February 25, 2021