‘Great stuff’, ‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Reading fans are divided over club’s recent announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Reading FC have recently confirmed that their stadium will now be known as the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals have also revealed that an agreement for the naming rights of the stadium has been reached for the next ten years.

A locally-based business, established in 2004 and headquartered very close to the stadium complex, current Principal Partners Select Car Leasing are the UK’s leading independent car and van leasing specialists.

Directors of Select Car Leasing, James O’Malley and Mark Tongue are both supporters of Reading, and are current season ticket holders with the Berkshire-based side.

Former Reading Chairman Sir John Madejski, will have the East Stand named after him as part of the move, with O’Malley and Tongue keen to recognise the influence that Madejski has had with the club.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to change the name of the stadium, with some being pleased with the financial gain from this move, whilst others were left frustrated by the club’s decision.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


