‘Great stuff’, ‘Disgrace’ – Plenty of Reading fans are divided over club’s recent announcement

Reading FC have recently confirmed that their stadium will now be known as the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals have also revealed that an agreement for the naming rights of the stadium has been reached for the next ten years.

A locally-based business, established in 2004 and headquartered very close to the stadium complex, current Principal Partners Select Car Leasing are the UK’s leading independent car and van leasing specialists.

Directors of Select Car Leasing, James O’Malley and Mark Tongue are both supporters of Reading, and are current season ticket holders with the Berkshire-based side.

Former Reading Chairman Sir John Madejski, will have the East Stand named after him as part of the move, with O’Malley and Tongue keen to recognise the influence that Madejski has had with the club.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s decision to change the name of the stadium, with some being pleased with the financial gain from this move, whilst others were left frustrated by the club’s decision.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Absolute terrible name #alwaysbethemadesjki — Andrew Parmenter (@AndyP1982) July 16, 2021

Apart from the new name being a bit of mouthful 😊, this is a huge positive; a local company let by local fans increasing financial support for their local team. Nice gesture renaming the East Stand after Sir John — Chris McC (@ChrisMcC1871) July 16, 2021

Will always be the Madejski stadium to the fans but we are grateful for a good company to help support our club.

UP THE DING. — Reading FC Blue And White Wall (@bluewhitewall) July 16, 2021

This ain't bad. Much needed money into club and John Madejski stand. No probs with this 👍👍👍 — Elm Royal (@ElmRoyal) July 16, 2021

Bit upsetting that they’ve done it especially on the 150th anniversary but it’ll always be known as the Mad Stad. — Blue Army (@TwoTeam_FC) July 16, 2021

No complaints from me. Brilliant ode to Sir John as well 💙🤍 — joely (@dingjoely) July 16, 2021

Fair play sounds abit tragic but need the finance. — Naithan Singh Basra (@naithanxbasra) July 16, 2021

Guaranteed money – from Reading fans – in for the next 10 years when it’s needed massively, East Stand renamed for Sir John, and the fans will always call it the Mad Stad regardless. No issues with this. #readingfc https://t.co/P9dIgPlSL3 — Tom Light (@tomlight93) July 16, 2021

This is a disgrace, I will never call it that, realistically how much are they even paying, it’s such a bad sponsor name as-well https://t.co/dTF7ufBljg — JuicyJoao (@UpTheDing1) July 16, 2021

I seriously don’t know what to say about this. It’s so……. Wow this doesn’t happen a lot but seriously… how? Why? What?? I can’t say “see you at Select car…” I will carry on saying Mad Stad, thank you! https://t.co/wWVnCyBjM1 — Kate (@Kate_urzzzz) July 16, 2021

Great stuff, and naming the East Stand after Madejski will stop people moaning about the rebranding. It’s needed, it’s the way football is going. Deal with it #ReadingFC https://t.co/KD2rWGaI49 — LordCKS (@LordCKS) July 16, 2021

Still the mad stad. Hopefully brings us in money https://t.co/MG44n5FJu3 — Lukey (@LukeB_RFC) July 16, 2021