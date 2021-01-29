‘Great start to the weekend’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club reveal transfer news

Omar Bogle’s brief spell with Charlton is over after the club confirmed the striker has signed for League One promotion Rivals Doncaster Rovers on a permanent deal.

Following a tricky spell with Cardiff City, Bogle made the switch to Charlton in October, but has failed to establish himself as a regular under Lee Bowyer.

Bogle scored twice in 17 Addicks appearances, although the former Bluebirds frontman has been left out of Charlton’s previous two matches and has therefore moved to Yorkshire on a permanent.

The striker was a regular in the Addicks side during the early parts of the campaign, and scored in the victory at Ipswich Town and the draw at Swindon Town before Christmas.

However the January additions of both Ronnie Schwartz and Jayden Stockley have seen Bogle, whose only started two League One matches since Christmas, fall down the pecking order at The Valley.

Bogle’s deal with the Addicks was set to expire at the end of the season, and here’s how the Charlton faithful reacted on Twitter to his departure:

He’ll turn into a goal machine you just watch 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jdoc29 (@Jdoc291) January 29, 2021

Shame. On his day could be a good player & high hopes. Just hasn’t worked out. All the best Omar — Connor Winter (@connorwinter123) January 29, 2021

Was given his chance, didn’t take it. That’s football!!

If he goes on to be successful at another club then fair play to him.

He’s just not a Charlton fit & this time round Gallen & co got it wrong. Good news is they recognised that & corrected it. #cafc — Tegsy (@tegsyjack) January 29, 2021

Absolutely outstanding work from his agent. Gotta give credit where it’s due. — S (@CAFC_SF88) January 29, 2021

I'm stunned that a genuine contender for the play offs are taking him. Best of luck to the guy but I don't get it. — James 2rt (@2rtJames) January 29, 2021

No doubt will go on a scoring spree now. Good luck to him, honest player who it didn’t work out for. — Rhys Smithson (@RhysSmithson74) January 29, 2021

And of course he’ll score the winner against us in the playoffs. — Dan Phillips 💙😷 (@DanielP51988016) January 29, 2021

I mean thank god but why sell to a promotion rival https://t.co/zJAOvnBGio — Flud 🇩🇰 (@flud97) January 29, 2021

Great start to the weekend, awful excuse for a footballer #cafc https://t.co/HMVYmtoItH — Scott (@Scotty__91) January 29, 2021

Feel sorry for Omar. Took some absolute pelters on here and became a bit of a scapegoat. Wish him well at Donny #cafc https://t.co/rBFWDnaTgC — Lewis Catt (@LewisCatt9) January 29, 2021