Charlton Athletic

‘Great start to the weekend’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club reveal transfer news

7 mins ago

Omar Bogle’s brief spell with Charlton is over after the club confirmed the striker has signed for League One promotion Rivals Doncaster Rovers on a permanent deal.

Following a tricky spell with Cardiff City, Bogle made the switch to Charlton in October, but has failed to establish himself as a regular under Lee Bowyer.

Bogle scored twice in 17 Addicks appearances, although the former Bluebirds frontman has been left out of Charlton’s previous two matches and has therefore moved to Yorkshire on a permanent.

The striker was a regular in the Addicks side during the early parts of the campaign, and scored in the victory at Ipswich Town and the draw at Swindon Town before Christmas.

However the January additions of both Ronnie Schwartz and Jayden Stockley have seen Bogle, whose only started two League One matches since Christmas, fall down the pecking order at The Valley.

Bogle’s deal with the Addicks was set to expire at the end of the season, and here’s how the Charlton faithful reacted on Twitter to his departure:


